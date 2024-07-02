PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tyler Duncan betting profile:

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan looks to improve upon his 61st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last five appearances at the , Duncan has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 11-under.
    • Duncan finished 61st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the (in 2023).
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Duncan's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20236170-66-73-69-6
    6/30/2022W/D73+2
    7/8/2021MC75-66-1
    7/11/20192669-69-71-63-12
    7/12/20181266-72-63-68-15

    Duncan's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Duncan has an average finish of 44th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Duncan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five events.
    • Tyler Duncan has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan is averaging -0.424 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging 0.564 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Duncan .

    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246, which ranks 49th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranks 122nd, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 153rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.380. Additionally, he ranks 62nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.25%.
    • On the greens, Duncan has registered a -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.58, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 20.42% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance122294.4295.7
    Greens in Regulation %6266.25%64.24%
    Putts Per Round15429.5829.7
    Par Breakers16120.42%15.28%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.89%14.24%

    Duncan's best finishes

    • Duncan, who has participated in 14 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Duncan, who has 105 points, currently sits 167th in the FedExCup standings.

    Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.799 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.342 mark ranked 30th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.193 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.376 (his best mark this season), which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2460.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.380-0.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.0110.853
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.331-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.4540.564

    Duncan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6170-66-73-69-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open2064-67-71-70-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-66-71-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-68-71-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2367-67-70-72-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6467-75-72-74E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-74-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-69-75-69+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-71-68-68-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the 2024 John Deere Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

