Tyler Duncan betting profile:
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan looks to improve upon his 61st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run July 4-7.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last five appearances at the , Duncan has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 11-under.
- Duncan finished 61st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the (in 2023).
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Duncan's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|6/30/2022
|W/D
|73
|+2
|7/8/2021
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|7/11/2019
|26
|69-69-71-63
|-12
|7/12/2018
|12
|66-72-63-68
|-15
Duncan's recent performances
- In his last five events, Duncan has an average finish of 44th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Duncan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five events.
- Tyler Duncan has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan is averaging -0.424 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging 0.564 Strokes Gained: Total.
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246, which ranks 49th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranks 122nd, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 153rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.380. Additionally, he ranks 62nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.25%.
- On the greens, Duncan has registered a -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.58, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 20.42% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|122
|294.4
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|62
|66.25%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.58
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|161
|20.42%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.89%
|14.24%
Duncan's best finishes
- Duncan, who has participated in 14 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Duncan, who has 105 points, currently sits 167th in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.799 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.342 mark ranked 30th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.193 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.376 (his best mark this season), which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.246
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.380
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.011
|0.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.331
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.454
|0.564
Duncan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-74-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-69-75-69
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the .
