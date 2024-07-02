Tyler Duncan betting profile:

This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.799 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.342 mark ranked 30th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.193 mark ranked 15th in the field.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.376 (his best mark this season), which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.