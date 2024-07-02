Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile:

Olesen has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Olesen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.

Olesen is averaging 2.345 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.