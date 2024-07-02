Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile:
1 Min Read
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 01: Thorbjørn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Thorbjørn Olesen missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He'll be after a better outcome July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Olesen is competing at the for the first time in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Olesen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Olesen is averaging 2.345 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen is averaging 1.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.411 ranks 156th on TOUR this season, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Olesen has a 0.086 average that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 62.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen's 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 90th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|299.8
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|141
|62.91%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.91
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|128
|22.71%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|16.83%
|12.50%
Olesen's best finishes
- Olesen has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Olesen sits 152nd in the FedExCup standings with 137 points.
Olesen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Olesen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 1.237. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Olesen produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.916.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Olesen's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.508 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Olesen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.706), which ranked 12th in the field.
- Olesen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.411
|-1.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.086
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.181
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.267
|2.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.123
|1.662
Olesen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|66-70-71-71
|-6
|10
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|58
|71-79-77-75
|+14
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|64-71-64-73
|-137
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|71-69-71-61
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|69-71-69-70
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|68-68-72-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.