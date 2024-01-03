Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: The Sentry

In his last four appearances at The Sentry, Schauffele has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of -24.

In Schauffele's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of -3.

Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).