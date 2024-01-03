Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Xander Schauffele enters the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 after a 38th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in his last tournament.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In his last four appearances at The Sentry, Schauffele has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of -24.
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of -3.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).
Schauffele's Recent Performances
- Schauffele has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Schauffele has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 2.180 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Schauffele is averaging 7.344 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|304.1
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|68.45%
|68.33%
|Putts Per Round
|32
|28.44
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|11
|25.65%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|12.96%
|11.67%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Schauffele's Best Finishes
- Last season Schauffele played 22 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting 10 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 95.5%.
- Last season Schauffele had his best performance at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. He shot -19 and finished second (zero shots back of the winner).
- Schauffele collected 1406 points last season, placing 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.265
|1.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.880
|4.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.056
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.667
|2.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.869
|7.344
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Schauffele's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|9
|67-69-69-65
|-10
|75
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|72-68-69-68
|-11
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|MC
|70
|-3
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|3
|65-68-68-62
|-25
|163
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|72-71-69-72
|-4
|55
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|10
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|68
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|69-74-70-68
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|68-70-75-76
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|72-73-69-68
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|68-74-71-71
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|4
|67-66-70-66
|-15
|135
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|66-69-64-70
|-15
|300
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-72-71-67
|+2
|51
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|77-66-72-74
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|62-70-73-72
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|68-64-67-67
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-66-67-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|17
|70-74-68-70
|-2
|55
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-19
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.