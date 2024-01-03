PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Xander Schauffele enters the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 after a 38th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • In his last four appearances at The Sentry, Schauffele has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of -24.
    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of -3.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Schauffele's Recent Performances

    • Schauffele has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Schauffele has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 2.180 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Schauffele is averaging 7.344 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Schauffele's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance68304.1304.5
    Greens in Regulation %5968.45%68.33%
    Putts Per Round3228.4428.5
    Par Breakers1125.65%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance4112.96%11.67%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Schauffele's Best Finishes

    • Last season Schauffele played 22 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting 10 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 95.5%.
    • Last season Schauffele had his best performance at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. He shot -19 and finished second (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Schauffele collected 1406 points last season, placing 16th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2651.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.8804.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.0560.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.6672.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.8697.344

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Schauffele's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP967-69-69-65-1075
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge472-68-69-68-11--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of ChampionsMC70-3--
    January 19-22The American Express365-68-68-62-25163
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open1372-71-69-72-455
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1067-67-70-70-1068
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3369-74-70-68-323
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3968-70-75-76+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1972-73-69-68-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1068-74-71-71-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage467-66-70-66-15135
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship266-69-64-70-15300
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-72-71-67+251
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2477-66-72-74+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open1062-70-73-72-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1968-64-67-67-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-66-67-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1770-74-68-70-255
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-68-70-69-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship871-65-67-68-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship267-64-68-62-19--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3867-69-75-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of The Sentry.

