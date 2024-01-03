Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: The Sentry

In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 49th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Norrman has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Vincent Norrman has averaged 321.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Norrman has an average of -2.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.