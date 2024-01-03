PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: The Sentry

Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: The Sentry

    In his most recent tournament at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan, Vincent Norrman ended the weekend at +2, good for a 38th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 looking for better results.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • In the past five years, this is Norrman's first time competing at The Sentry.
    • With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Norrman's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 49th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Norrman has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Vincent Norrman has averaged 321.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Norrman has an average of -2.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norrman is averaging -0.932 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Norrman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance9314.2321.2
    Greens in Regulation %4369.02%68.83%
    Putts Per Round15329.3929.7
    Par Breakers4723.20%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance10014.05%13.27%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Norrman's Best Finishes

    • Norrman, who participated in 27 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Last season Norrman's best performance came at the Barbasol Championship. He shot -33 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Norrman collected 636 points last season, placing 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Norrman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4691.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.084-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.030-1.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.283-2.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.240-0.932

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Norrman's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship3670-69-71-72-617
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC76-74+6--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC67-72-3--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-67-5--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-72+2--
    January 19-22The American Express5470-69-66-70-136
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open4467-71-77-75+210
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC71-74-75+5--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic6372-69-70-71+24
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open2169-69-69-71-1023
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1671-70-66-70-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1867-71-67-68-1144
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson868-66-65-66-1980
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4870-71-71-70+29
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2471-69-69-65-1434
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship166-67-67-66-33300
    July 27-303M Open5066-70-73-68-78
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-69-72-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3872-71-68-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of The Sentry.

