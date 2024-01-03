Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: The Sentry
In his most recent tournament at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan, Vincent Norrman ended the weekend at +2, good for a 38th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 looking for better results.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is Norrman's first time competing at The Sentry.
- With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Norrman's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 49th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Norrman has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Vincent Norrman has averaged 321.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman has an average of -2.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman is averaging -0.932 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norrman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|314.2
|321.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|69.02%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.39
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|47
|23.20%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|14.05%
|13.27%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Norrman's Best Finishes
- Norrman, who participated in 27 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Norrman's best performance came at the Barbasol Championship. He shot -33 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Norrman collected 636 points last season, placing 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Norrman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.469
|1.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.084
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.030
|-1.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.283
|-2.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.240
|-0.932
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Norrman's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|36
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|17
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|54
|70-69-66-70
|-13
|6
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|67-71-77-75
|+2
|10
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-74-75
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|72-69-70-71
|+2
|4
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|21
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|23
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|71-70-66-70
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|67-71-67-68
|-11
|44
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|68-66-65-66
|-19
|80
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-71-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|71-69-69-65
|-14
|34
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|1
|66-67-67-66
|-33
|300
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|66-70-73-68
|-7
|8
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-69-72
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of The Sentry.
