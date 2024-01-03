PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Seamus Power Betting Profile: The Sentry

OLYMPIA FIELDS, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Seamus Power of Ireland walks off the fourth tee during the second round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club on August 18, 2023 in Olympia Fields, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power will appear in the 2024 The Sentry from January 4-7 after a 48th-place finish in Olympia Fields, Illinois at the BMW Championship.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • In his last two appearances at The Sentry, Power has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of -18.
    • Power finished 25th (with a score of -15) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Power's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Power has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of +1 over his last five events.
    • Seamus Power has averaged 304.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Power is averaging -1.322 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging -4.344 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance98300.0304.2
    Greens in Regulation %14865.45%66.67%
    Putts Per Round3828.5029.0
    Par Breakers9421.95%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance9613.96%13.54%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Power's Best Finishes

    • Power, who took part in 24 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times (70.8%).
    • Last season Power's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he won the title with a score of -15.
    • Power placed 29th in the FedExCup standings with 1133 points last season.

    Power's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.034-0.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.354-1.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1390.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.202-1.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.046-4.344

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Power's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3071-71-67-71-823
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC69-70-3--
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina4967-69-74-74E9
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship165-65-65-70-19500
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship367-68-63-68-18125
    November 17-20The RSM Classic566-68-67-66-1593
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions2568-69-70-70-1539
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1572-64-73-69-951
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2071-71-66-69-743
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1471-70-67-69-758
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard7272-74-76-78+123
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4673-72-73-77+712
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC77-72+7--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1869-70-67-71-747
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1969-66-69-64-1644
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-73-75-74+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1366-69-70-64-1556
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-73-71-69+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship4876-72-74-72+1438

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of The Sentry.

