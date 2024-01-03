Seamus Power Betting Profile: The Sentry
OLYMPIA FIELDS, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Seamus Power of Ireland walks off the fourth tee during the second round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club on August 18, 2023 in Olympia Fields, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Seamus Power will appear in the 2024 The Sentry from January 4-7 after a 48th-place finish in Olympia Fields, Illinois at the BMW Championship.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In his last two appearances at The Sentry, Power has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of -18.
- Power finished 25th (with a score of -15) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Power's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Power has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of +1 over his last five events.
- Seamus Power has averaged 304.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Power is averaging -1.322 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging -4.344 Strokes Gained: Total.
Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|300.0
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|65.45%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.50
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|94
|21.95%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|13.96%
|13.54%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Power's Best Finishes
- Power, who took part in 24 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times (70.8%).
- Last season Power's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he won the title with a score of -15.
- Power placed 29th in the FedExCup standings with 1133 points last season.
Power's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.034
|-0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.354
|-1.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.139
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.202
|-1.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.046
|-4.344
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Power's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|71-71-67-71
|-8
|23
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|49
|67-69-74-74
|E
|9
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|65-65-65-70
|-19
|500
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|3
|67-68-63-68
|-18
|125
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-68-67-66
|-15
|93
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|25
|68-69-70-70
|-15
|39
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|15
|72-64-73-69
|-9
|51
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|20
|71-71-66-69
|-7
|43
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|71-70-67-69
|-7
|58
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|72
|72-74-76-78
|+12
|3
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|46
|73-72-73-77
|+7
|12
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|69-70-67-71
|-7
|47
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|69-66-69-64
|-16
|44
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-73-75-74
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of The Sentry.
