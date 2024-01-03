Seamus Power Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five tournaments, Power has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of +1 over his last five events.

Seamus Power has averaged 304.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Power is averaging -1.322 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.