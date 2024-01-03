Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, Theegala has finished first once.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Theegala is averaging 3.798 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.