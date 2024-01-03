PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: The Sentry

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Sahith Theegala of the United States walks to the eighth tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala finished 33rd in The Sentry in 2023, shooting a -10 on the par-73 course. His sights are set higher January 4-7 at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Theegala at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Theegala finished 33rd (with a score of -10) in his only appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Theegala's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Theegala has finished first once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging 3.798 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging 8.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance59304.9310.4
    Greens in Regulation %15864.94%67.90%
    Putts Per Round528.0428.1
    Par Breakers3723.74%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance11314.26%12.04%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Theegala's Best Finishes

    • Theegala took part in 31 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with six top-five finishes and 10 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 26 times, a success rate of 83.9%.
    • Last season, one of Theegala's two wins came when he shot -21 at the Fortinet Championship.
    • Theegala's 1065 points last season placed him 34th in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.1390.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1750.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.2673.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4853.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7888.408

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Theegala's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship667-69-71-70-1192
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP571-67-63-67-12100
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina6779-70-73-69+73
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open2271-68-73-64-438
    November 17-20The RSM Classic268-63-68-66-17208
    December 9-11QBE Shootout160-60-62E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions3367-71-72-72-1027
    January 19-22The American Express5466-70-68-71-136
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open466-72-71-70-9115
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3972-70-68-71-316
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational671-68-68-66-11100
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1472-70-72-70-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship7470-75-78-75+103
    April 6-9Masters Tournament973-70-73-67-588
    April 13-16RBC Heritage570-68-67-65-14105
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5667-74-71-73+16
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-71-71-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5876-70-75-76+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3873-70-71-69-516
    June 15-18U.S. Open2774-66-73-69+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5266-70-66-71-77
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1367-68-69-66-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-72-69-67-6200
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of The Sentry.

