Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Sahith Theegala of the United States walks to the eighth tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala finished 33rd in The Sentry in 2023, shooting a -10 on the par-73 course. His sights are set higher January 4-7 at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Theegala finished 33rd (with a score of -10) in his only appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2023).
- With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).
Theegala's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Theegala has finished first once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging 3.798 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging 8.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|310.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|64.94%
|67.90%
|Putts Per Round
|5
|28.04
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|37
|23.74%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|14.26%
|12.04%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Theegala's Best Finishes
- Theegala took part in 31 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with six top-five finishes and 10 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 26 times, a success rate of 83.9%.
- Last season, one of Theegala's two wins came when he shot -21 at the Fortinet Championship.
- Theegala's 1065 points last season placed him 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.139
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.175
|0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.267
|3.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.485
|3.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.788
|8.408
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Theegala's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|92
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|5
|71-67-63-67
|-12
|100
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|67
|79-70-73-69
|+7
|3
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|22
|71-68-73-64
|-4
|38
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-63-68-66
|-17
|208
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|1
|60-60-62
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|33
|67-71-72-72
|-10
|27
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|54
|66-70-68-71
|-13
|6
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|66-72-71-70
|-9
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|72-70-68-71
|-3
|16
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|100
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|74
|70-75-78-75
|+10
|3
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|9
|73-70-73-67
|-5
|88
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|70-68-67-65
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|67-74-71-73
|+1
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-71-71-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|76-70-75-76
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|73-70-71-69
|-5
|16
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-66-73-69
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-7
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.