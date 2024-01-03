Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five tournaments, Cantlay has finished in the top five twice.

Over his last five tournaments, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.

Patrick Cantlay has averaged 309.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Cantlay is averaging -1.209 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.