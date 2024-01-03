Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: The Sentry
Patrick Cantlay looks for better results in the 2024 The Sentry after he took 16th shooting -18 in this tournament in 2023.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Over his last four trips to The Sentry, Cantlay has an average score of -18, with an average finish of ninth.
- Cantlay finished 16th (with a score of -18) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2023).
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).
Cantlay's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Cantlay has finished in the top five twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
- Patrick Cantlay has averaged 309.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay is averaging -1.209 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay is averaging 4.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|308.6
|309.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|69.75%
|70.06%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.46
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|12
|25.54%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.11%
|12.96%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cantlay's Best Finishes
- Last season Cantlay played 19 tournaments, earning seven top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 89.5%.
- Last season Cantlay put up his best performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. He shot -34 and finished second (four shots back of the winner).
- Cantlay collected 1443 points last season, placing 13th in the FedExCup standings.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.852
|1.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.564
|2.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.147
|0.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.305
|-1.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.869
|4.228
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cantlay's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-67-60-69
|-21
|245
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|16
|70-70-66-68
|-18
|56
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|26
|68-66-71-65
|-18
|30
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|3
|68-67-68-67
|-14
|200
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-71-74-68
|-7
|114
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|72-70-68-72
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|14
|71-71-68-75
|-3
|63
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|3
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|190
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|42
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|74-67-72-66
|-1
|82
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-67-74-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-67-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|65-68-61-67
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|70-75-67-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|68-67-66-64
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|5
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The Sentry.
