Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: The Sentry

Betting Profile

    Patrick Cantlay looks for better results in the 2024 The Sentry after he took 16th shooting -18 in this tournament in 2023.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Over his last four trips to The Sentry, Cantlay has an average score of -18, with an average finish of ninth.
    • Cantlay finished 16th (with a score of -18) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2023).
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Cantlay's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Cantlay has finished in the top five twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
    • Patrick Cantlay has averaged 309.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay is averaging -1.209 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay is averaging 4.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Cantlay's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance37308.6309.1
    Greens in Regulation %2169.75%70.06%
    Putts Per Round3428.4629.1
    Par Breakers1225.54%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.11%12.96%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Cantlay's Best Finishes

    • Last season Cantlay played 19 tournaments, earning seven top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 89.5%.
    • Last season Cantlay put up his best performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. He shot -34 and finished second (four shots back of the winner).
    • Cantlay collected 1443 points last season, placing 13th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.8521.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5642.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1470.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.305-1.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.8694.228

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Cantlay's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open267-67-60-69-21245
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions1670-70-66-68-1856
    January 19-22The American Express2668-66-71-65-1830
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational368-67-68-67-14200
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-71-74-68-7114
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1972-70-68-72-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1471-71-68-75-363
    April 13-16RBC Heritage369-65-66-68-16190
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2167-71-71-69-642
    May 18-21PGA Championship974-67-72-66-182
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-67-74-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-67-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship465-68-61-67-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3370-75-67-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship268-67-66-64-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship1568-68-71-67-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship569-68-68-66-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The Sentry.

