Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Nico Echavarria enters play in the 2024 The Sentry from January 4-7 after a 44th-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- This is Echavarria's first time playing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Echavarria's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Echavarria has an average finish of 50th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.777 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -1.494 Strokes Gained: Total.
Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|299.4
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|65.74%
|74.65%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.17
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|178
|19.59%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.46%
|8.68%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Echavarria's Best Finishes
- Echavarria last season played 30 tournaments, picking up one win.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he took home the title with a score of -21.
- Echavarria placed 108th in the FedExCup standings with 417 points last season.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.113
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.416
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.237
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.165
|-0.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-0.931
|-1.494
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Echavarria's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|66-64-72-71
|-11
|35
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|12
|69-69-65-65
|-12
|54
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-66
|-9
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|68-77-77
|+7
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|67-67-65-68
|-21
|300
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|73-66-71-73
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|69-70-73-70
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.