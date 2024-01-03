PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Max Homa Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Last tournament at the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas, Max Homa carded a 13th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The Sentry aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Homa at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Homa's average finish has been 14th, and his average score -14, over his last three appearances at The Sentry.
    • Homa last played at The Sentry in 2023, finishing third with a score of -23.
    • With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Homa's Recent Performances

    • Homa has finished in the top 10 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five events, Homa has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
    • In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Homa has an average of 2.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa is averaging 6.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Homa .

    Homa's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance62304.8313.6
    Greens in Regulation %10566.86%56.39%
    Putts Per Round728.1227.9
    Par Breakers826.55%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance4212.98%10.00%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Homa's Best Finishes

    • Homa took part in 26 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with six top-five finishes and 13 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 23 times (88.5%).
    • Last season Homa had two wins, with one of them coming at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shot -13.
    • Homa's 2128 points last season ranked him fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    Homa's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.3172.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4750.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green330.2330.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6122.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.6386.065

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Homa's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship165-67-72-68-16500
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2067-67-69-67-1438
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2372-65-72-69-635
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge1771-78-71-72+4--
    December 9-11QBE Shootout458-65-63E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions370-70-63-66-23170
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open168-70-71-66-13500
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3969-69-71-72-316
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational264-68-69-68-15315
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1470-71-71-72-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship672-72-67-69-889
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4371-73-72-78+614
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-72+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship870-67-68-70-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship5571-72-74-72+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge967-69-71-69-475
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-65-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-68-69-67-1541
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1266-68-67-72-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship1068-73-70-69-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship668-66-65-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship568-62-71-68-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship970-67-69-68-6--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-66-70-69-13--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1369-73-71-69-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

