Max Homa Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Last tournament at the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas, Max Homa carded a 13th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The Sentry aiming for a better finish.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Homa's average finish has been 14th, and his average score -14, over his last three appearances at The Sentry.
- Homa last played at The Sentry in 2023, finishing third with a score of -23.
- With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Homa's Recent Performances
- Homa has finished in the top 10 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Homa has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Homa has an average of 2.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa is averaging 6.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|304.8
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.86%
|56.39%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|28.12
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|8
|26.55%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|12.98%
|10.00%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Homa's Best Finishes
- Homa took part in 26 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with six top-five finishes and 13 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 23 times (88.5%).
- Last season Homa had two wins, with one of them coming at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shot -13.
- Homa's 2128 points last season ranked him fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.317
|2.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.475
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.233
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.612
|2.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.638
|6.065
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Homa's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|65-67-72-68
|-16
|500
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|20
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|38
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|23
|72-65-72-69
|-6
|35
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|71-78-71-72
|+4
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|4
|58-65-63
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|3
|70-70-63-66
|-23
|170
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|68-70-71-66
|-13
|500
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|16
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|64-68-69-68
|-15
|315
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|70-71-71-72
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|72-72-67-69
|-8
|89
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|43
|71-73-72-78
|+6
|14
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-67-68-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|71-72-74-72
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|41
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|66-68-67-72
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|68-73-70-69
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|68-66-65-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|68-62-71-68
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.