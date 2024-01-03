Max Homa Betting Profile: The Sentry

Homa has finished in the top 10 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Over his last five events, Homa has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.

In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five starts.

Homa has an average of 2.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.