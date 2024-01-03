Matt Wallace Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Matt Wallace hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 after a 68th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in his most recent competition.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is Wallace's first time competing at The Sentry.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Wallace's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 46th.
- Over his last five appearances, Wallace has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Wallace has an average of 2.752 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 2.793 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|302.7
|310.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|64.62%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.02
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|165
|20.11%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|14.81%
|13.58%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Wallace's Best Finishes
- Wallace, who played 27 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- Last season Wallace's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he won the title with a score of -19.
- Wallace's 548 points last season ranked him 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.423
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.172
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.228
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.030
|2.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.052
|2.793
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Wallace's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|21
|70-71-72-67
|-8
|40
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-68-67-67
|-13
|25
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-70-69-70
|+1
|4
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|67-68-69-73
|-3
|22
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|7
|71-67-70-72
|-4
|85
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-66-70-66
|-19
|300
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-72-71-71
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|67-77
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|4
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|68-74-75-76
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|80-64
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|68-71-75-70
|-4
|2
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-70-71
|-4
|10
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-66-71-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|69-77-71-71
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.