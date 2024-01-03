Matt Wallace Betting Profile: The Sentry

In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 46th.

Over his last five appearances, Wallace has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five starts.

Wallace has an average of 2.752 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.