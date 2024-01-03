PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt Wallace Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Matt Wallace hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 after a 68th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in his most recent competition.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • In the past five years, this is Wallace's first time competing at The Sentry.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Wallace's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 46th.
    • Over his last five appearances, Wallace has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Wallace has an average of 2.752 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 2.793 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance79302.7310.3
    Greens in Regulation %16364.62%68.83%
    Putts Per Round10029.0229.7
    Par Breakers16520.11%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance14114.81%13.58%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Wallace's Best Finishes

    • Wallace, who played 27 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 55.6%.
    • Last season Wallace's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he won the title with a score of -19.
    • Wallace's 548 points last season ranked him 81st in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-0.4230.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.172-0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.228-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0302.752
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.0522.793

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Wallace's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship2170-71-72-67-840
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2869-68-67-67-1325
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-70-69-70+14
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-76+6--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2967-68-69-73-322
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship771-67-70-72-485
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship167-66-70-66-19300
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2869-72-71-71-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC77-74+9--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC67-77+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6573-70-75-74+124
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4868-74-75-76+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC80-64+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7868-71-75-70-42
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4272-65-69-71-310
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M Open4371-66-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-68-70-71-410
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-66-71-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6869-77-71-71+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of The Sentry.

