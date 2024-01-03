Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: The Sentry
Mackenzie Hughes enters play in the 2024 The Sentry from January 4-7 after a second-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Hughes' average finish has been 29th, and his average score -9, over his last three appearances at The Sentry.
- Hughes last played at The Sentry in 2023, finishing 21st with a score of -16.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).
Hughes' Recent Performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -12.
- Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 3.008 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 4.377 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.5
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|65.61%
|76.23%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.57
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|105
|21.72%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|13.67%
|11.11%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hughes' Best Finishes
- Hughes last season took part in 29 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Last season Hughes' best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he won the title with a score of -25.
- Hughes earned 890 points last season, which placed him 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.320
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.230
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.383
|1.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.367
|3.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.201
|4.377
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hughes' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-68-72
|-7
|28
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|71-63-68-69
|-25
|500
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|23
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|38
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|16
|66-68-70-71
|-5
|48
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|21
|66-74-71-65
|-16
|45
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|72-70-71-71
|E
|8
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|74-71-74-72
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|76-69-74-70
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|65-64-73-65
|-17
|53
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|67-73-75-71
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|76
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.