Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Mackenzie Hughes enters play in the 2024 The Sentry from January 4-7 after a second-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Hughes' average finish has been 29th, and his average score -9, over his last three appearances at The Sentry.
    • Hughes last played at The Sentry in 2023, finishing 21st with a score of -16.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Hughes' Recent Performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -12.
    • Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 3.008 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 4.377 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance105299.5299.3
    Greens in Regulation %14365.61%76.23%
    Putts Per Round4628.5729.2
    Par Breakers10521.72%26.54%
    Bogey Avoidance7613.67%11.11%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hughes' Best Finishes

    • Hughes last season took part in 29 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Last season Hughes' best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he won the title with a score of -25.
    • Hughes earned 890 points last season, which placed him 47th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.3200.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.2300.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.3831.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3673.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.2014.377

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hughes' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship2570-71-68-72-728
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship171-63-68-69-25500
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2370-68-68-67-738
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open1666-68-70-71-548
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions2166-74-71-65-1645
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-72+4--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-71+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5072-70-71-71E8
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6174-71-74-72+35
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2976-69-74-70+131
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-73+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1465-64-73-65-1753
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC69-77+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4967-73-75-71+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC76+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open3069-68-69-68-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5867-68-75-69-121
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The Sentry.

