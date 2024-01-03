Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: The Sentry

Hughes has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -12.

Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 3.008 Strokes Gained: Putting.