Luke List Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
In his competition at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Luke List posted a 19th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The Sentry aiming for a better finish.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- List has entered The Sentry once of late, in 2023. He finished 11th, posting a score of -20.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).
List's Recent Performances
- List has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- List has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of -17 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging 1.213 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, List has an average of 7.845 in his past five tournaments.
List's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|311.3
|311.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|70.78%
|77.22%
|Putts Per Round
|180
|29.71
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|69
|22.67%
|31.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|14.17%
|7.78%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
List's Best Finishes
- List, who participated in 31 tournaments last season, secured one win.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season List's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot -26 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- List's 309 points last season placed him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
List's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.641
|3.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.267
|0.774
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.123
|2.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|189
|-0.623
|1.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.164
|7.845
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
List's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-72-75-70
|-2
|3
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|29
|69-66-68-72
|-5
|25
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|58
|73-69-71-73
|+2
|5
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|57
|69-70-69-77
|+5
|5
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|11
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|71
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-68
|-8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-75-73-72
|-1
|32
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|29
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|31
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|15
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|64-72-70-65
|-13
|18
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-70-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-74-71-70
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-65-73
|-4
|18
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.