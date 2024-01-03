Luke List Betting Profile: The Sentry

List has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

List has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has carded an average score of -17 over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, List is averaging 1.213 Strokes Gained: Putting.