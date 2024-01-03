Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: The Sentry
Ludvig Åberg looks to repeat his winning performance from The RSM Classic in his last competition when he competes at the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- This is Åberg's first time playing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).
Åberg's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Åberg has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five appearances, Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has an average score of -20 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 318.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Åberg has an average of 2.761 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 10.709 Strokes Gained: Total.
Åberg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|317.1
|318.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|73.33%
|80.56%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.70
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|3
|27.78%
|32.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.33%
|6.94%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Åberg's Best Finishes
- Åberg participated in 14 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 92.9%.
- Last season Åberg's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he won the title with a score of -29.
- Åberg ranked 139th in the FedExCup standings with 254 points last season.
Åberg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.982
|4.774
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.006
|1.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.209
|1.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.322
|2.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.507
|10.709
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Åberg's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|70-70-73-73
|-2
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-71-73-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-65-70
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-67-73-72
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|68-64-71-63
|-18
|123
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|72-64-73-72
|-3
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|51
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The Sentry.
