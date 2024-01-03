Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, Åberg has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Over his last five appearances, Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.

He has an average score of -20 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 318.1 yards in his past five starts.

Åberg has an average of 2.761 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.