Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: The Sentry
Kurt Kitayama hits the links January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua after a 16th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his last competition.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- This is Kitayama's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Kitayama's Recent Performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Kitayama has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been +1.
- Kurt Kitayama has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging -3.703 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kitayama has an average of -2.941 in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|306.2
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|183
|63.27%
|60.83%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.85
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|156
|20.37%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|14.89%
|13.61%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kitayama's Best Finishes
- Kitayama took part in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 56.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Kitayama's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he won the title with a score of -9.
- With 1216 points last season, Kitayama ranked 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.117
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.285
|-0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.106
|1.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.149
|-3.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.125
|-2.941
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kitayama's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|29
|69-71-70-65
|-5
|25
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|2
|66-65-70-67
|-16
|300
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|73
|69-69-71-70
|-1
|3
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|29
|64-70-70-76
|-7
|27
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|75-67-70-66
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|67-68-72-72
|-9
|550
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|70-71-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-71-71-68
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|54
|71-65-72-70
|-2
|6
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|72-72-72-75
|+7
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|58
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of The Sentry.
