Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: The Sentry

OLYMPIA FIELDS, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 19: Byeong Hun An of South Korea putts on the first hole during the third round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club on August 19, 2023 in Olympia Fields, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
In his tournament at the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois, Byeong Hun An posted a 43rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The Sentry looking for better results.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is An's first time competing at The Sentry.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
An's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, An has finished in the top five twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, An has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- Byeong Hun An has averaged 314.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging 4.184 Strokes Gained: Total.
An's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|315.6
|314.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|64.13%
|68.33%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|28.03
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|63
|22.8%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|12.59%
|10.83%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
An's Best Finishes
- An played 30 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 76.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
- Last season An's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot -18 and finished second in that event.
- An's 1041 points last season ranked him 37th in the FedExCup standings.
An's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.447
|3.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.048
|1.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.396
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.194
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.698
|4.184
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
An's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|66-68-71-71
|-12
|123
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|44
|69-68-73-63
|-11
|9
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|62
|73-70-70-74
|+3
|5
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|65-70-70-67
|-12
|46
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|53
|70-67-75-72
|+4
|6
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|12
|70-65-66-67
|-12
|54
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|41
|67-74-63-69
|-15
|12
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|62
|68-72-71-83
|+6
|4
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|37
|69-69-75-69
|-5
|18
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|70-65-67-73
|-5
|39
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-70-70-73
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|68-71-73-74
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|70-71-68-69
|-10
|92
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-69-73-64
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-66-72-74
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|67-70-71-68
|-8
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|61-70-69-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|36
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of The Sentry.
