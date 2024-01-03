PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OLYMPIA FIELDS, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 19: Byeong Hun An of South Korea putts on the first hole during the third round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club on August 19, 2023 in Olympia Fields, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    In his tournament at the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois, Byeong Hun An posted a 43rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The Sentry looking for better results.

    Latest odds for An at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • In the past five years, this is An's first time competing at The Sentry.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    An's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, An has finished in the top five twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, An has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Byeong Hun An has averaged 314.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging 4.184 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on An.

    An's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance8315.6314.2
    Greens in Regulation %17064.13%68.33%
    Putts Per Round428.0328.9
    Par Breakers6322.8%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance2612.59%10.83%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    An's Best Finishes

    • An played 30 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 76.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
    • Last season An's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot -18 and finished second in that event.
    • An's 1041 points last season ranked him 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    An's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4473.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.0481.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.396-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.194-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6984.184

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    An's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship466-68-71-71-12123
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open4469-68-73-63-119
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina6273-70-70-74+35
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship1765-70-70-67-1246
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open5370-67-75-72+46
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii1270-65-66-67-1254
    January 19-22The American Express4167-74-63-69-1512
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open6268-72-71-83+64
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3769-69-75-69-518
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2170-65-67-73-539
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3571-70-70-73-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4568-71-73-74+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open670-71-68-69-1092
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-69-73-64-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1467-67-68-65-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-66-72-74-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5167-70-71-68-87
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open361-70-69-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2373-70-69-72E36
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship263-67-65-67-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3767-68-68-72-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship4370-67-72-76+552

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

