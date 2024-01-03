Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, An has finished in the top five twice.

Over his last five tournaments, An has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.

Byeong Hun An has averaged 314.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, An is averaging -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting.