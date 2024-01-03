Adam Svensson Betting Profile: The Sentry

Svensson has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Svensson has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.

Adam Svensson has averaged 307.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 0.936 Strokes Gained: Putting.