PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Wyndham Clark hits the links in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 after a 41st-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Clark at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last three trips to The Genesis Invitational, Clark has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 19th.
    • In 2023, Clark finished 33rd (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.

    Clark's Recent Performances

    • Clark has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Clark has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Wyndham Clark has averaged 308.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has an average of 1.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark is averaging 4.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Clark .

    Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.139 (74th) last season, while his average driving distance of 313.5 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Clark ranked 29th on TOUR with a mark of 0.436.
    • On the greens, Clark's 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 33rd last season, while he averaged 28.40 putts per round (28th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance15313.5308.0
    Greens in Regulation %8067.76%42.98%
    Putts Per Round2828.4028.5
    Par Breakers2824.35%27.49%
    Bogey Avoidance3212.80%10.53%

    Clark's Best Finishes

    • Clark participated in 28 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 25 times.
    • Last season Clark had two wins, with one of them coming at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he shot -17.
    • Clark's 1944 points last season placed him fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking third in the field at 5.273. In that event, he finished 29th.
    • Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.202. He finished first in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best effort last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.045 (he finished 10th in that event).
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.745, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 43rd in that tournament).
    • Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1391.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4361.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.2550.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3701.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.2014.389

    Clark's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3371-72-68-70-323
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3470-72-76-70E23
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2769-73-69-72-531
    March 16-19Valspar Championship572-66-70-70-6110
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship669-65-69-70-1560
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2967-73-66-70-829
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2473-67-69-65-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship167-67-63-68-19500
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-71+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-71-70-76-164
    June 15-18U.S. Open164-67-69-70-10600
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-67-67-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2568-67-70-70-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship3368-73-71-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6670-76-70-68+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-71-68-69-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship368-67-68-65-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1976-73-71-70+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2971-68-71-63-1948
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-68-69-1714
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am172-67-60-17700
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-65-66-75-612

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.