Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Wyndham Clark hits the links in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 after a 41st-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his most recent tournament.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last three trips to The Genesis Invitational, Clark has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 19th.
- In 2023, Clark finished 33rd (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.
Clark's Recent Performances
- Clark has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Clark has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
- Wyndham Clark has averaged 308.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has an average of 1.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark is averaging 4.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.139 (74th) last season, while his average driving distance of 313.5 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Clark ranked 29th on TOUR with a mark of 0.436.
- On the greens, Clark's 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 33rd last season, while he averaged 28.40 putts per round (28th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|313.5
|308.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|67.76%
|42.98%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.40
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|28
|24.35%
|27.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.80%
|10.53%
Clark's Best Finishes
- Clark participated in 28 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 25 times.
- Last season Clark had two wins, with one of them coming at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he shot -17.
- Clark's 1944 points last season placed him fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking third in the field at 5.273. In that event, he finished 29th.
- Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.202. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best effort last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.045 (he finished 10th in that event).
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.745, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 43rd in that tournament).
- Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.139
|1.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.436
|1.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.255
|0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.370
|1.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.201
|4.389
Clark's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|71-72-68-70
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|70-72-76-70
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|69-73-69-72
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-66-70-70
|-6
|110
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|69-65-69-70
|-15
|60
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|29
|67-73-66-70
|-8
|29
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|73-67-69-65
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-67-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-71-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-67-69-70
|-10
|600
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|68-67-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.