Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking third in the field at 5.273. In that event, he finished 29th.

Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.202. He finished first in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best effort last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.045 (he finished 10th in that event).

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.745, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 43rd in that tournament).