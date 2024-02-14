Sungjae Im Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
In his last tournament at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Sungjae Im ended the weekend at -1, good for a 66th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 aiming for better results.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Im has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of -2.
- In Im's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he finished 56th after posting a score of +1.
- With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.
Im's Recent Performances
- Im has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Im has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
- Sungjae Im has averaged 286.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.939 Strokes Gained: Total.
Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.467 (24th) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.3 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Im ranked 87th on TOUR with an average of 0.095 per round. Additionally, he ranked 118th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.45%.
- On the greens, Im's 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 62nd last season, while he averaged 28.51 putts per round (39th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|299.3
|286.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|66.45%
|51.63%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.51
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|23
|24.47%
|28.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|13.57%
|10.78%
Im's Best Finishes
- Im teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting nine top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times.
- Last season Im put up his best performance at The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua. He shot -25 and finished fifth (four shots back of the winner).
- Im ranked 32nd in the FedExCup standings with 1098 points last season.
Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.985.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.034.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.607 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Im delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.636, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.574) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Im's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.467
|1.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.095
|-0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.279
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.207
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|1.049
|0.939
Im's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|56
|69-69-74-73
|+1
|6
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|67-71-70-70
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|71-71-72-71
|-3
|46
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|75-69-64-72
|-8
|89
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|71-76-67-72
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|66-72-66-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-76-67-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|34
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.