PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Sungjae Im Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    In his last tournament at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Sungjae Im ended the weekend at -1, good for a 66th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Im at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Im has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of -2.
    • In Im's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he finished 56th after posting a score of +1.
    • With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.

    Im's Recent Performances

    • Im has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Im has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
    • Sungjae Im has averaged 286.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.939 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Im .

    Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.467 (24th) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.3 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Im ranked 87th on TOUR with an average of 0.095 per round. Additionally, he ranked 118th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.45%.
    • On the greens, Im's 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 62nd last season, while he averaged 28.51 putts per round (39th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance110299.3286.9
    Greens in Regulation %11866.45%51.63%
    Putts Per Round3928.5128.8
    Par Breakers2324.47%28.10%
    Bogey Avoidance6613.57%10.78%

    Im's Best Finishes

    • Im teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting nine top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times.
    • Last season Im put up his best performance at The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua. He shot -25 and finished fifth (four shots back of the winner).
    • Im ranked 32nd in the FedExCup standings with 1098 points last season.

    Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.985.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.034.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.607 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Im delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.636, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.574) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Im's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4671.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.095-0.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.2790.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.2070.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171.0490.939

    Im's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5669-69-74-73+16
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4267-71-70-70-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2171-71-72-71-346
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship675-69-64-72-889
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1671-76-67-72-253
    April 13-16RBC Heritage766-72-66-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship869-66-68-72-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC80-73+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-76-67-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2965-67-67-69-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2468-70-66-70-1434
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.