Sungjae Im Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.985.

Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.034.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.607 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Im delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.636, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).