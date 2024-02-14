PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Betting Profile

    Si Woo Kim enters play February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 12th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona his last time in competition.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Kim's average finish has been 55th, and his average score +1, over his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • Kim missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational in 2023.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 286.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.940 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 4.136 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.462 last season ranked 25th on TOUR, and his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranked 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 44th on TOUR with an average of 0.321 per round. Additionally, he ranked 134th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.89%.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 163rd last season, while he averaged 28.57 putts per round (46th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance130296.9286.9
    Greens in Regulation %13465.89%62.28%
    Putts Per Round4628.5729.6
    Par Breakers11921.44%28.07%
    Bogey Avoidance4012.94%7.60%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim last season participated in 28 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times (78.6%).
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He shot -22 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • With 1372 points last season, Kim ranked 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.510.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.804. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.505.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.164, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 23rd in that tournament).
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.637) in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. That ranked second in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4622.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3211.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.2011.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.308-0.940
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.6764.136

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC76-71+5--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3971-74-74-70+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2769-74-68-72-531
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3969-74-72-70-315
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2973-72-72-72+131
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4368-72-70-73-112
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson265-66-68-63-22245
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2967-70-70-73E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday471-68-71-73-5140
    June 15-18U.S. Open3967-72-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC69-80+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3370-67-69-68-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

