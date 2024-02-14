Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Si Woo Kim enters play February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 12th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona his last time in competition.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Kim's average finish has been 55th, and his average score +1, over his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- Kim missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational in 2023.
- Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 286.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.940 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 4.136 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.462 last season ranked 25th on TOUR, and his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranked 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 44th on TOUR with an average of 0.321 per round. Additionally, he ranked 134th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.89%.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 163rd last season, while he averaged 28.57 putts per round (46th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|296.9
|286.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|65.89%
|62.28%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.57
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|119
|21.44%
|28.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|12.94%
|7.60%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim last season participated in 28 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times (78.6%).
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He shot -22 and won the title (his only win last season).
- With 1372 points last season, Kim ranked 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.510.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.804. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.505.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.164, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 23rd in that tournament).
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.637) in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. That ranked second in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.462
|2.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.321
|1.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.201
|1.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.308
|-0.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.676
|4.136
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|69-74-68-72
|-5
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|15
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|73-72-72-72
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|12
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-68-63
|-22
|245
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|67-70-70-73
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|71-68-71-73
|-5
|140
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|67-72-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.