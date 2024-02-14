Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.510.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.804. He finished 35th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.505.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.164, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 23rd in that tournament).