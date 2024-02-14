Seamus Power Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.080 (he finished 30th in that event).

Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2022, as he delivered a 5.578 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he posted a 2.601 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.677, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.