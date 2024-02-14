Seamus Power Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Seamus Power looks to improve upon his 14th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club February 15-18.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Power's average finish has been 14th, and his average score -7, over his last two appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- Power last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of -7.
- With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (23rd).
Power's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Power has an average finish of 55th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Power is averaging -2.558 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging -3.299 Strokes Gained: Total.
Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Power's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.034 last season ranked 110th on TOUR, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranked 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Power ranked 169th on TOUR with a mark of -0.354.
- On the greens, Power delivered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR, while he ranked 38th with a putts-per-round average of 28.50. He broke par 21.95% of the time (94th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|300.0
|290.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|65.45%
|71.90%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.50
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|94
|21.95%
|20.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|13.96%
|12.42%
Power's Best Finishes
- Power participated in 24 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 70.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Power's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot -15 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Power's 1133 points last season ranked him 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.080 (he finished 30th in that event).
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2022, as he delivered a 5.578 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he posted a 2.601 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.677, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.166) at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Power's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.034
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.354
|-0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.139
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.202
|-2.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.046
|-3.299
Power's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|71-70-67-69
|-7
|58
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|72
|72-74-76-78
|+12
|3
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|46
|73-72-73-77
|+7
|12
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|69-70-67-71
|-7
|47
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|69-66-69-64
|-16
|44
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-73-75-74
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.