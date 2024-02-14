PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

Seamus Power Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Seamus Power looks to improve upon his 14th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club February 15-18.

    Latest odds for Power at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Power's average finish has been 14th, and his average score -7, over his last two appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • Power last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of -7.
    • With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Power's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Power has an average finish of 55th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Power is averaging -2.558 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging -3.299 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Power's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.034 last season ranked 110th on TOUR, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranked 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Power ranked 169th on TOUR with a mark of -0.354.
    • On the greens, Power delivered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR, while he ranked 38th with a putts-per-round average of 28.50. He broke par 21.95% of the time (94th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance98300.0290.1
    Greens in Regulation %14865.45%71.90%
    Putts Per Round3828.5029.6
    Par Breakers9421.95%20.26%
    Bogey Avoidance9613.96%12.42%

    Power's Best Finishes

    • Power participated in 24 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 70.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Power's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot -15 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Power's 1133 points last season ranked him 29th in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.080 (he finished 30th in that event).
    • Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2022, as he delivered a 5.578 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he posted a 2.601 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.677, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.166) at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Power's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.034-0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.354-0.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.139-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.202-2.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.046-3.299

    Power's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1471-70-67-69-758
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard7272-74-76-78+123
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4673-72-73-77+712
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC77-72+7--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1869-70-67-71-747
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1969-66-69-64-1644
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-73-75-74+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1366-69-70-64-1556
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-73-71-69+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship4876-72-74-72+1438
    January 4-7The Sentry5071-71-71-67-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7472-66-69-72-12
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3172-69-68-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-69-74-69-13

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

