Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Sahith Theegala shot -11 and placed sixth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club February 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Theegala's average finish has been 34th, and his average score -5, over his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- Theegala last played at The Genesis Invitational in 2023, finishing sixth with a score of -11.
- With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).
Theegala's Recent Performances
- Theegala has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has an average of 2.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging 4.826 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.139 (134th) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.9 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Theegala sported a 0.175 mark (69th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a putts-per-round average of 28.04, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|64.94%
|75.82%
|Putts Per Round
|5
|28.04
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|37
|23.74%
|28.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|14.26%
|11.11%
Theegala's Best Finishes
- Theegala played 31 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with six top-five finishes and 10 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 26 times.
- Last season Theegala had two wins, with one of them coming at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -21.
- Theegala compiled 1065 points last season, which ranked him 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship (September 2022), ranking 13th in the field at 2.722.
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he delivered a 7.337 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala posted his best effort last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking third in the field at 5.396. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Theegala recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.924, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.226) at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.139
|1.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.175
|1.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.267
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.485
|2.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.788
|4.826
Theegala's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|100
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|74
|70-75-78-75
|+10
|3
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|9
|73-70-73-67
|-5
|88
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|70-68-67-65
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|67-74-71-73
|+1
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-71-71-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|76-70-75-76
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|73-70-71-69
|-5
|16
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-66-73-69
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-7
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.