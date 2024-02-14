PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Sahith Theegala shot -11 and placed sixth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club February 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Theegala's average finish has been 34th, and his average score -5, over his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • Theegala last played at The Genesis Invitational in 2023, finishing sixth with a score of -11.
    • With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Theegala's Recent Performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has an average of 2.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging 4.826 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.139 (134th) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.9 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Theegala sported a 0.175 mark (69th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a putts-per-round average of 28.04, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance59304.9296.6
    Greens in Regulation %15864.94%75.82%
    Putts Per Round528.0429.3
    Par Breakers3723.74%28.43%
    Bogey Avoidance11314.26%11.11%

    Theegala's Best Finishes

    • Theegala played 31 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with six top-five finishes and 10 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 26 times.
    • Last season Theegala had two wins, with one of them coming at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -21.
    • Theegala compiled 1065 points last season, which ranked him 34th in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship (September 2022), ranking 13th in the field at 2.722.
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he delivered a 7.337 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala posted his best effort last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking third in the field at 5.396. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Theegala recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.924, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.226) at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.1391.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1751.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.2670.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4852.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7884.826

    Theegala's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational671-68-68-66-11100
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1472-70-72-70-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship7470-75-78-75+103
    April 6-9Masters Tournament973-70-73-67-588
    April 13-16RBC Heritage570-68-67-65-14105
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5667-74-71-73+16
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-71-71-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5876-70-75-76+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3873-70-71-69-516
    June 15-18U.S. Open2774-66-73-69+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5266-70-66-71-77
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1367-68-69-66-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-72-69-67-6200
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

