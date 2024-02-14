Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Theegala has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five events.

Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Theegala has an average of 2.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.