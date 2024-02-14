PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Patrick Rodgers enters the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 coming off a 79th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Rodgers has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of -4.
    • In 2023, Rodgers missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Rodgers' Recent Performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Rodgers is averaging -0.564 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 0.297 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Rodgers .

    Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rodgers put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.199 last season (61st on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.8 yards) ranked 35th, while his 54% driving accuracy average ranked 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rodgers ranked 120th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.059, while he ranked 142nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.63%.
    • On the greens, Rodgers' 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 67th last season, and his 28.66 putts-per-round average ranked 56th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance35308.8307.7
    Greens in Regulation %14265.63%75.00%
    Putts Per Round5628.6630.0
    Par Breakers13721.02%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance7613.67%9.03%

    Rodgers' Best Finishes

    • Rodgers took part in 32 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 19 times (59.4%).
    • Last season Rodgers' best performance came when he shot -11 and finished fifth at the Valero Texas Open.
    • Rodgers collected 914 points last season, ranking 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.212. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.620.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers delivered his best performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.612.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.654), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.029) at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1990.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.059-0.783
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.1900.977
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.161-0.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4930.297

    Rodgers' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC75-70+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3670-73-73-69+116
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-68+1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open566-67-71-73-11110
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-71-66-69-1042
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1070-69-68-64-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5772-67-70-76+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3070-70-72-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open3271-69-71-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 27-303M Open3769-67-69-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

