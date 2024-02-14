Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.212. He finished fifth in that event.

Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.620.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers delivered his best performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.612.

At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.654), which ranked seventh in the field.