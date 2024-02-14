Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Patrick Rodgers enters the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 coming off a 79th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his most recent competition.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Rodgers has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of -4.
- In 2023, Rodgers missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).
Rodgers' Recent Performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Rodgers is averaging -0.564 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 0.297 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rodgers put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.199 last season (61st on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.8 yards) ranked 35th, while his 54% driving accuracy average ranked 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rodgers ranked 120th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.059, while he ranked 142nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.63%.
- On the greens, Rodgers' 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 67th last season, and his 28.66 putts-per-round average ranked 56th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.8
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|65.63%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.66
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|137
|21.02%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|13.67%
|9.03%
Rodgers' Best Finishes
- Rodgers took part in 32 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 19 times (59.4%).
- Last season Rodgers' best performance came when he shot -11 and finished fifth at the Valero Texas Open.
- Rodgers collected 914 points last season, ranking 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.212. He finished fifth in that event.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.620.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers delivered his best performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.612.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.654), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.029) at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023. That ranked fifth in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.199
|0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.059
|-0.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.190
|0.977
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.161
|-0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.493
|0.297
Rodgers' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|70-73-73-69
|+1
|16
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|110
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|42
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|70-69-68-64
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|72-67-70-76
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-69-71-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
