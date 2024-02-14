Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Hojgaard produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking 31st in the field at 1.165.

Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.725.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best mark last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.860.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.712, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.