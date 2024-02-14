PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nicolai Hojgaard hits the links February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 31st-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hojgaard at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In the past five years, this is Hojgaard's first time playing at The Genesis Invitational.
    • With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Hojgaard's Recent Performances

    • Hojgaard has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Hojgaard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 317.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 3.679 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of 4.154 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hojgaard .

    Hojgaard's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hojgaard's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.061 last season ranked 116th on TOUR, and his 50.2% driving accuracy average ranked 186th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hojgaard ranked 41st on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.360, while he ranked 45th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.96%.
    • On the greens, Hojgaard registered a 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 24th on TOUR, while he ranked 59th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70. He broke par 23.91% of the time (33rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance5317.7317.0
    Greens in Regulation %4568.96%69.88%
    Putts Per Round5928.7028.9
    Par Breakers3323.91%25.15%
    Bogey Avoidance12614.49%13.16%

    Hojgaard's Best Finishes

    • Hojgaard last season participated in 13 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 76.9%.
    • Last season Hojgaard put up his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He shot -12 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Hojgaard's 438 points last season ranked him 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hojgaard's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hojgaard produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking 31st in the field at 1.165.
    • Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.725.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best mark last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.860.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.712, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
    • Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.178) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.0611.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.360-0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1080.016-0.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4153.679
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.7314.154

    Hojgaard's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship271-65-66-68-18--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2872-70-69-72-5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3367-71-70-68-8--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5076-67-73-71+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2167-68-67-71-15--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-63-71-67-9--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2371-70-69-74E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1468-66-69-67-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-65-73-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3165-77-69-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open267-66-73-70-12300
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3174-65-70-731

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

