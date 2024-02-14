Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Nicolai Hojgaard hits the links February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 31st-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California his last time in competition.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In the past five years, this is Hojgaard's first time playing at The Genesis Invitational.
- With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.
Hojgaard's Recent Performances
- Hojgaard has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Hojgaard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 317.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 3.679 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of 4.154 in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hojgaard's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.061 last season ranked 116th on TOUR, and his 50.2% driving accuracy average ranked 186th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hojgaard ranked 41st on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.360, while he ranked 45th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.96%.
- On the greens, Hojgaard registered a 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 24th on TOUR, while he ranked 59th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70. He broke par 23.91% of the time (33rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|317.7
|317.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|68.96%
|69.88%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.70
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|33
|23.91%
|25.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|14.49%
|13.16%
Hojgaard's Best Finishes
- Hojgaard last season participated in 13 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 76.9%.
- Last season Hojgaard put up his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He shot -12 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Hojgaard's 438 points last season ranked him 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Hojgaard's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hojgaard produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking 31st in the field at 1.165.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.725.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best mark last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.860.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.712, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
- Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.178) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.061
|1.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.360
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|0.016
|-0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.415
|3.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.731
|4.154
Hojgaard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|71-65-66-68
|-18
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|72-70-69-72
|-5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|67-71-70-68
|-8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|76-67-73-71
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|67-68-67-71
|-15
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-63-71-67
|-9
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|71-70-69-74
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-65-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|65-77-69-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|67-66-73-70
|-12
|300
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|74-65-70
|-7
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.