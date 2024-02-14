Nick Hardy Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Nick Hardy hits the links February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 66th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his most recent competition.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Hardy missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his only recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2023.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 314.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (23rd).
Hardy's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 48th.
- Hardy has an average finishing position of 48th in his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of -0.018 in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hardy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.090 last season ranked 80th on TOUR, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranked 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hardy ranked 61st on TOUR with an average of 0.221 per round. Additionally, he ranked 39th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.11%.
- On the greens, Hardy delivered a 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|309.2
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.11%
|71.05%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|80
|22.41%
|25.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|13.84%
|12.57%
Hardy's Best Finishes
- Hardy last season took part in 35 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
- Last season Hardy put up his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot -12 and finished 13th (seven shots back of the winner).
- Hardy's 868 points last season ranked him 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.837.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he put up a 7.382 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best mark last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he produced a 2.016 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.564, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.903) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022. That ranked fifth in the field.
Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.090
|0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.221
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.214
|-0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.048
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.144
|-0.018
Hardy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|13
|73-69-67-67
|-12
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|71-70-77-74
|+8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|72-69-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.