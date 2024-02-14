Nick Hardy Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.837.

Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he put up a 7.382 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best mark last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he produced a 2.016 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.564, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.