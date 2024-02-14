PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Hardy Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Nick Hardy hits the links February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 66th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Hardy at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Hardy missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his only recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2023.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 314.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Hardy's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 48th.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of -0.018 in his past five tournaments.
    Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hardy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.090 last season ranked 80th on TOUR, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranked 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hardy ranked 61st on TOUR with an average of 0.221 per round. Additionally, he ranked 39th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.11%.
    • On the greens, Hardy delivered a 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance34309.2299.0
    Greens in Regulation %3969.11%71.05%
    Putts Per Round11229.1029.8
    Par Breakers8022.41%25.15%
    Bogey Avoidance8913.84%12.57%

    Hardy's Best Finishes

    • Hardy last season took part in 35 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
    • Last season Hardy put up his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot -12 and finished 13th (seven shots back of the winner).
    • Hardy's 868 points last season ranked him 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.837.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he put up a 7.382 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best mark last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he produced a 2.016 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.564, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.903) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0900.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.221-0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.214-0.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.048-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.144-0.018

    Hardy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-72+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1373-69-67-67-1231
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2872-70-71-70-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6871-70-77-74+83
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4872-69-71-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2070-69-75-67+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-65-69-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2167-69-70-65-1339
    July 27-303M Open1365-70-67-69-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-65-66-72-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

