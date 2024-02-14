Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
When he takes the course February 15-18, Matt Kuchar will try to improve upon his last performance at The Genesis Invitational. In 2023, he shot -10 and finished eighth at The Riviera Country Club.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last five trips to The Genesis Invitational, Kuchar has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 25th.
- Kuchar last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2023, finishing eighth with a score of -10.
- With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.
Kuchar's Recent Performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Kuchar has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Kuchar is averaging -1.305 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar is averaging -2.808 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027 last season (94th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranked 147th, while his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranked 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kuchar ranked 100th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.035, while he ranked 77th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.89%.
- On the greens, Kuchar's 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 68th last season, and his 28.48 putts-per-round average ranked 36th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|294.4
|288.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|67.89%
|38.43%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.48
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|99
|21.79%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|11.05%
|9.26%
Kuchar's Best Finishes
- Kuchar teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting six top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 74.1%.
- Last season Kuchar's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot -25 and finished second in that event.
- Kuchar's 695 points last season ranked him 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.874.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 7.548 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.906 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kuchar recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.254, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.029) in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.027
|-0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.035
|-1.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.359
|0.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.145
|-1.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.567
|-2.808
Kuchar's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-71-67
|-10
|89
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|68-70-69-68
|-13
|163
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-67-68-71
|-10
|42
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|72-67-68-72
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|62
|79-67-69-84
|+11
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-71-70-67
|E
|19
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.