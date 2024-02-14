Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.874.

Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 7.548 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.906 mark ranked third in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kuchar recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.254, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.