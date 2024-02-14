Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.851. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.013. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.154 (he finished 29th in that tournament).

At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Fitzpatrick recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.617 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.