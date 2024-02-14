Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Last competition at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Matt Fitzpatrick carded a 15th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Genesis Invitational aiming for a better finish.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last three trips to The Genesis Invitational, Fitzpatrick has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 18th.
- Fitzpatrick last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.
Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Fitzpatrick has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -13.
- Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 0.780 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fitzpatrick put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.211 last season, which ranked 55th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranked 68th, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranked 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fitzpatrick ranked 116th on TOUR with an average of -0.053 per round. Additionally, he ranked 155th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.14%.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 11th on TOUR last season, and his 28.22 putts-per-round average ranked 13th. He broke par 24.81% of the time (19th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|304.1
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|65.14%
|58.17%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.22
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|19
|24.81%
|30.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|13.62%
|10.13%
Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes
- Fitzpatrick last season participated in 23 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
- Last season Fitzpatrick's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot -19 and won the title (his only win last season).
- With 1049 points last season, Fitzpatrick finished 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Fitzpatrick's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.851. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.013. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.154 (he finished 29th in that tournament).
- At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Fitzpatrick recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.617 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.676) in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.211
|0.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.053
|-0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.238
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.525
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.921
|0.780
Fitzpatrick's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|70-69-76-69
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|1
|66-70-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|76-68-70-72
|-2
|78
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|17
|71-70-68-70
|-1
|56
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|9
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|72-72-67-75
|+2
|13
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-69-68
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-76
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|54
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.