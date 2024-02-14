PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Last competition at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Matt Fitzpatrick carded a 15th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Genesis Invitational aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last three trips to The Genesis Invitational, Fitzpatrick has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 18th.
    • Fitzpatrick last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Fitzpatrick has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -13.
    • Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 0.780 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fitzpatrick put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.211 last season, which ranked 55th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranked 68th, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranked 137th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fitzpatrick ranked 116th on TOUR with an average of -0.053 per round. Additionally, he ranked 155th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.14%.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 11th on TOUR last season, and his 28.22 putts-per-round average ranked 13th. He broke par 24.81% of the time (19th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance68304.1298.2
    Greens in Regulation %15565.14%58.17%
    Putts Per Round1328.2229.8
    Par Breakers1924.81%30.72%
    Bogey Avoidance7113.62%10.13%

    Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes

    • Fitzpatrick last season participated in 23 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
    • Last season Fitzpatrick's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot -19 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • With 1049 points last season, Fitzpatrick finished 36th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fitzpatrick's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.851. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.013. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.154 (he finished 29th in that tournament).
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Fitzpatrick recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.617 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.676) in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2110.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.053-0.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2380.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5250.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.9210.780

    Fitzpatrick's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1470-69-76-69-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-71+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1070-72-72-70-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage166-70-63-68-19500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-70-72-70-319
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday976-68-70-72-278
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2068-73-69-70-841
    June 15-18U.S. Open1771-70-68-70-156
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4967-67-70-68-89
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4172-72-67-75+213
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6673-68-71-72+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-67-66-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship967-68-71-68-6--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge470-68-65-70-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-69-68-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-76-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-66-70-68-1154

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

