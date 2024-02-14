Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where his 2.250 mark ranked 16th in the field.

Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he produced a 5.299 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes posted his best mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.488. In that event, he finished first.

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.469, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).