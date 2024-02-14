Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Mackenzie Hughes seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational. He finished 50th at the par-71 The Riviera Country Club in 2023.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Hughes has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of -1.
- In 2023, Hughes finished 50th (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.
Hughes' Recent Performances
- Hughes has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hughes has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of 2.580 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes is averaging 2.963 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hughes' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.320 last season ranked 163rd on TOUR, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranked 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hughes ranked 154th on TOUR with an average of -0.230 per round. Additionally, he ranked 143rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.61%.
- On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.5
|289.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|65.61%
|74.27%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.57
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|105
|21.72%
|27.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|13.67%
|8.19%
Hughes' Best Finishes
- Hughes, who took part in 29 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Last season Hughes' best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he took home the title with a score of -25.
- With 890 points last season, Hughes finished 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where his 2.250 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he produced a 5.299 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes posted his best mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.488. In that event, he finished first.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.469, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.903) in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.320
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.230
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.383
|0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.367
|2.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.201
|2.963
Hughes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|72-70-71-71
|E
|8
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|74-71-74-72
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|76-69-74-70
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|65-64-73-65
|-17
|53
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|67-73-75-71
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|76
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
