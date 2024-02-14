Lucas Glover Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Lucas Glover of the United States tees off the 14th hole during a pro-am prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Lucas Glover finished the weekend at -3, good for a 58th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 looking for a higher finish.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over Glover's last two visits to the The Genesis Invitational, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Glover missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational in 2023.
- With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (23rd).
Glover's Recent Performances
- Glover has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Glover has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- Lucas Glover has averaged 282.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has an average of -2.782 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging 0.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Glover had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.282 last season, which ranked 45th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranked 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Glover ranked 15th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.566, while he ranked 14th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.50%.
- On the greens, Glover registered a -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 169th on TOUR, while he ranked 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18. He broke par 24.00% of the time (32nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.9
|282.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|70.50%
|59.15%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.18
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|32
|24.00%
|27.12%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.22%
|10.78%
Glover's Best Finishes
- Glover played 32 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Glover had two wins, with one of them coming at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he shot -34.
- Glover collected 885 points last season, ranking 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking sixth in the field at 4.076.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.629 (he finished fifth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he produced a 5.310 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.414), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.282
|-0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.566
|2.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.061
|1.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.344
|-2.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.444
|0.287
Glover's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|69-74-71-72
|-2
|9
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|67-72-73-73
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|75-69-73-69
|-2
|11
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|2
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|41
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|69-69-64-65
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.