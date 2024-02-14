Lucas Glover Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking sixth in the field at 4.076.

Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.629 (he finished fifth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he produced a 5.310 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 51st in that event.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.414), which ranked fifth in the field.