PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
53M AGO

Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    In his tournament at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Kurt Kitayama carded an eighth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The Genesis Invitational trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Kitayama has entered The Genesis Invitational once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Kitayama's Recent Performances

    • Kitayama has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -10.
    • Off the tee, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kitayama has an average of 4.386 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kitayama .

    Kitayama's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kitayama put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.117 last season, which ranked 126th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.2 yards) ranked 49th, and his 51.5% driving accuracy average ranked 182nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kitayama had a 0.285 mark (49th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 133rd on TOUR, while he ranked 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85. He broke par 20.37% of the time (156th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance49306.2306.4
    Greens in Regulation %18363.27%70.47%
    Putts Per Round7528.8528.9
    Par Breakers15620.37%23.98%
    Bogey Avoidance14614.89%7.89%

    Kitayama's Best Finishes

    • Kitayama, who took part in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Last season Kitayama's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He shot -9 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Kitayama's 1216 points last season ranked him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.357 (he finished second in that event).
    • Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he put up a 3.252 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.902 (he finished 54th in that event).
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Kitayama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.618, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that event).
    • Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.860) in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.1171.872
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2852.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.1060.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.149-0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.1254.386

    Kitayama's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard167-68-72-72-9550
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC75-77+8--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-72E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 18-21PGA Championship470-71-71-65-3127
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-71-71-68E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-79+11--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open5471-65-72-70-26
    July 20-22The Open Championship6072-72-72-75+75
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5266-69-69-74-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4176-68-72-68+458
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-70-64-73-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-64-71-66-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-62-68-70-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-74-67-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open868-67-67-69-1378

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.