Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
In his tournament at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Kurt Kitayama carded an eighth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The Genesis Invitational trying for better results.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Kitayama has entered The Genesis Invitational once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (23rd).
Kitayama's Recent Performances
- Kitayama has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -10.
- Off the tee, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kitayama has an average of 4.386 in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kitayama put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.117 last season, which ranked 126th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.2 yards) ranked 49th, and his 51.5% driving accuracy average ranked 182nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kitayama had a 0.285 mark (49th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 133rd on TOUR, while he ranked 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85. He broke par 20.37% of the time (156th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|306.2
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|183
|63.27%
|70.47%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.85
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|156
|20.37%
|23.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|14.89%
|7.89%
Kitayama's Best Finishes
- Kitayama, who took part in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Last season Kitayama's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He shot -9 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Kitayama's 1216 points last season ranked him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.357 (he finished second in that event).
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he put up a 3.252 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.902 (he finished 54th in that event).
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Kitayama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.618, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.860) in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.117
|1.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.285
|2.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.106
|0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.149
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.125
|4.386
Kitayama's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|67-68-72-72
|-9
|550
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|70-71-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-71-71-68
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|54
|71-65-72-70
|-2
|6
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|72-72-72-75
|+7
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|58
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-64-71-66
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
