Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.357 (he finished second in that event).

Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he put up a 3.252 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.902 (he finished 54th in that event).

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Kitayama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.618, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that event).