Kevin Yu Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
At the WM Phoenix Open, Kevin Yu struggled, missing the cut at TPC Scottsdale. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 in Pacific Palisades, California.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In the past five years, this is Yu's first time competing at The Genesis Invitational.
- Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.
Yu's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Yu has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Yu has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Yu has an average of -0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of -0.352 in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yu had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.803 last season, which ranked sixth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.3 yards) ranked 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yu ranked 66th on TOUR with a mark of 0.204.
- On the greens, Yu's -0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 191st last season, and his 29.82 putts-per-round average ranked 183rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|311.3
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|72.61%
|54.07%
|Putts Per Round
|183
|29.82
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|24
|24.41%
|28.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.08%
|11.48%
Yu's Best Finishes
- Yu teed off in 23 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 52.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Last season Yu's best performance came when he shot -27 and finished third at The American Express.
- Yu earned 445 points last season, which ranked him 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.194. He finished 21st in that event.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.616.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.596 mark ranked in the field.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.862). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.166) at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Yu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.803
|1.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.204
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|0.033
|-2.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|191
|-0.804
|-0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.236
|-0.352
Yu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|65-67-71-69
|-8
|9
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.