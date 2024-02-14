Kevin Yu Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Over his last five appearances, Yu has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Yu has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.

Yu has an average of -0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.