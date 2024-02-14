PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Yu Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the WM Phoenix Open, Kevin Yu struggled, missing the cut at TPC Scottsdale. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 in Pacific Palisades, California.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In the past five years, this is Yu's first time competing at The Genesis Invitational.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Yu's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Yu has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Yu has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Yu has an average of -0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of -0.352 in his past five tournaments.
    Yu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Yu had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.803 last season, which ranked sixth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.3 yards) ranked 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yu ranked 66th on TOUR with a mark of 0.204.
    • On the greens, Yu's -0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 191st last season, and his 29.82 putts-per-round average ranked 183rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance23311.3306.3
    Greens in Regulation %472.61%54.07%
    Putts Per Round18329.8230.9
    Par Breakers2424.41%28.15%
    Bogey Avoidance10114.08%11.48%

    Yu's Best Finishes

    • Yu teed off in 23 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 52.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Last season Yu's best performance came when he shot -27 and finished third at The American Express.
    • Yu earned 445 points last season, which ranked him 99th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.194. He finished 21st in that event.
    • Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.616.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.596 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.862). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.166) at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Yu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.8031.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.2040.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1010.033-2.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting191-0.804-0.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.236-0.352

    Yu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4965-67-71-69-89
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic670-67-65-66-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open3770-66-67-72-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-67+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-71-72+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3071-63-72-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

