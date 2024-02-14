Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Keegan Bradley will play February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California. In his last tournament he took 11th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting -11 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Bradley has an average finish of 47th, and an average score of -1.
- Bradley last played at The Genesis Invitational in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +4.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.
Bradley's Recent Performances
- Bradley has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging -0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bradley is averaging 2.757 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bradley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.202 last season ranked 58th on TOUR, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranked 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bradley sported a 0.237 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 67.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley registered a 0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.82, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 24.93% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.6
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|67.07%
|60.23%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.82
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|17
|24.93%
|28.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|15.79%
|13.74%
Bradley's Best Finishes
- Bradley played 24 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season, one of Bradley's two wins came when he shot -23 at the Travelers Championship.
- Bradley's 1774 points last season placed him eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking ninth in the field at 4.100. In that event, he finished 10th.
- Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Travelers Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.609. In that tournament, he finished first.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley put up his best mark last season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.837.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Bradley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.037, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.730) at the Travelers Championship, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Bradley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.202
|0.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.237
|2.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|0.000
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.447
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.885
|2.757
Bradley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|10
|68-77-71-67
|-5
|71
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|70-72-74-71
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|73-67-64-75
|-5
|9
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-72-74-71
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|1
|62-63-64-68
|-23
|500
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|41
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|115
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
