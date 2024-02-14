Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.333 (he finished 15th in that tournament).

Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.652.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.476 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Matsuyama recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.696, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).