Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Hideki Matsuyama enters the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 after a 22nd-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Matsuyama at The Genesis Invitational.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Matsuyama's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score -6, over his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- In 2023, Matsuyama failed to make the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.
Matsuyama's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Matsuyama is averaging -2.803 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama is averaging -0.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Matsuyama .
Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 (81st) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.2 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Matsuyama ranked 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.609.
- On the greens, Matsuyama registered a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a putts-per-round average of 28.77, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|297.2
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.86%
|73.10%
|Putts Per Round
|66
|28.77
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|102
|21.78%
|23.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|12.01%
|13.16%
Matsuyama's Best Finishes
- Matsuyama last season played 25 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Matsuyama's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship. He shot -9 and finished fifth in that event.
- Matsuyama's 742 points last season ranked him 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.333 (he finished 15th in that tournament).
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.652.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.476 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Matsuyama recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.696, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.215) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.086
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.609
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.324
|2.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.119
|-2.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.902
|-0.289
Matsuyama's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|74-70-67-68
|-9
|120
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|70-72-68-71
|-7
|49
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|71-70-70-75
|-2
|53
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|72-71-70-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|72-65-75-76
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-69-67-75
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|69-64-65-66
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|63
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|64-70-73-67
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|MC
|71
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.