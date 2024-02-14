PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Hideki Matsuyama enters the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 after a 22nd-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Matsuyama's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score -6, over his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • In 2023, Matsuyama failed to make the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Matsuyama's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Matsuyama is averaging -2.803 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama is averaging -0.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 (81st) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.2 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Matsuyama ranked 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.609.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama registered a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a putts-per-round average of 28.77, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance127297.2295.1
    Greens in Regulation %10566.86%73.10%
    Putts Per Round6628.7730.0
    Par Breakers10221.78%23.68%
    Bogey Avoidance1412.01%13.16%

    Matsuyama's Best Finishes

    • Matsuyama last season played 25 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Matsuyama's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship. He shot -9 and finished fifth in that event.
    • Matsuyama's 742 points last season ranked him 57th in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.333 (he finished 15th in that tournament).
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.652.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.476 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Matsuyama recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.696, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.215) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0860.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.6090.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.3242.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.119-2.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.902-0.289

    Matsuyama's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-78+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship574-70-67-68-9120
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1570-72-68-71-749
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1671-70-70-75-253
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-67-70-66-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship2972-71-70-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1672-65-75-76E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-69-67-75+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1369-64-65-66-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-69-70-363
    July 27-303M Open3064-70-73-67-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-69-70-65-9200
    August 17-20BMW ChampionshipMC71+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-76-68-72+5--
    January 4-7The Sentry5871-68-76-69-89
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-68-67-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1366-71-76-67-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7175-71-70E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2269-68-68-70-937

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

