Gary Woodland Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.538.

Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 9.688. He finished ninth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance last season was in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.318. He finished 24th in that event.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.049), which ranked 11th in the field.