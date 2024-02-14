PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Gary Woodland Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Gary Woodland Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    After he placed ninth in this tournament in 2023, Gary Woodland has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California February 15-18.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Woodland's average finish has been ninth, and his average score -9, over his last two appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • In 2023, Woodland finished ninth (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.

    Woodland's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Woodland finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Woodland has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished -7 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 313.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland is averaging -1.863 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Woodland's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Woodland had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.533 last season, which ranked 15th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.8 yards) ranked 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Woodland had a 0.741 mark (sixth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Woodland's -0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 186th last season, while he averaged 29.83 putts per round (185th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance13313.8313.5
    Greens in Regulation %7367.94%72.69%
    Putts Per Round18529.8330.8
    Par Breakers13920.95%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance17215.86%15.28%

    Woodland's Best Finishes

    • Woodland took part in 24 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 75%.
    • Last season Woodland put up his best performance at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished ninth with a score of -9 (eight shots back of the winner).
    • With 465 points last season, Woodland finished 93rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.538.
    • Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 9.688. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance last season was in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.318. He finished 24th in that event.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.049), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.654) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).

    Woodland's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.533-0.987
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7410.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.349-1.618
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting186-0.568-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.358-1.863

    Woodland's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational969-68-67-71-978
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5472-70-71-74-17
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4571-70-72-73+28
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1468-72-73-72-363
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-68-70-70-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3967-73-66-71-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1469-69-67-71-854
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-68-71-75+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open4970-68-73-75+69
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3369-65-68-67-1121
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2570-68-66-71-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-71-73-72+56
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-73+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-67-67-69-729
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
