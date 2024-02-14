Gary Woodland Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
After he placed ninth in this tournament in 2023, Gary Woodland has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California February 15-18.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Woodland's average finish has been ninth, and his average score -9, over his last two appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- In 2023, Woodland finished ninth (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.
Woodland's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Woodland finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Woodland has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished -7 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 313.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland is averaging -1.863 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Woodland had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.533 last season, which ranked 15th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.8 yards) ranked 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Woodland had a 0.741 mark (sixth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 186th last season, while he averaged 29.83 putts per round (185th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|313.8
|313.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|67.94%
|72.69%
|Putts Per Round
|185
|29.83
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|139
|20.95%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|15.86%
|15.28%
Woodland's Best Finishes
- Woodland took part in 24 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 75%.
- Last season Woodland put up his best performance at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished ninth with a score of -9 (eight shots back of the winner).
- With 465 points last season, Woodland finished 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.538.
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 9.688. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance last season was in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.318. He finished 24th in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.049), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.654) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
Woodland's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.533
|-0.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.741
|0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.349
|-1.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|186
|-0.568
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.358
|-1.863
Woodland's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|69-68-67-71
|-9
|78
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|72-70-71-74
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|8
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|14
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|63
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|67-73-66-71
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|69-69-67-71
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-68-71-75
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|70-68-73-75
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|69-65-68-67
|-11
|21
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-71-73-72
|+5
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|29
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.