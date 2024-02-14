Corey Conners Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he posted a 4.686 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 20th in that event.

Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 9.539. In that event, he finished first.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.706. He finished eighth in that tournament.

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2023, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.285). That ranked 10th in the field.