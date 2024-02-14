Corey Conners Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Corey Conners hits the links February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club after a 28th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his most recent competition.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Conners has an average finish of 61st, and an average score of +3.
- In 2023, Conners finished 61st (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.
Conners' Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Conners has an average finish of 39th.
- Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Conners is averaging -2.437 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Conners has an average of 1.044 in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Conners put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 last season, which ranked 11th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranked 92nd, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Conners ranked 21st on TOUR with a mark of 0.534.
- On the greens, Conners registered a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 128th on TOUR, while he ranked 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.42. He broke par 23.58% of the time (38th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|300.6
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|70.22%
|80.41%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.42
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|38
|23.58%
|24.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|14.28%
|10.53%
Conners' Best Finishes
- Conners, who played 27 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times (81.5%).
- Last season Conners' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot -15 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Conners collected 1103 points last season, ranking 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he posted a 4.686 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 9.539. In that event, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.706. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2023, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.285). That ranked 10th in the field.
- Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.029) at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.586
|2.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.534
|1.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.066
|-0.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.136
|-2.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.918
|1.044
Conners' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|61
|71-72-75-69
|+3
|5
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-66-75-72
|-3
|46
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|64-72-69-68
|-15
|500
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-70-75
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|67-69-70-74
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-65-65-66
|-17
|73
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|8
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.