Corey Conners Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Corey Conners hits the links February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club after a 28th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his most recent competition.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Conners has an average finish of 61st, and an average score of +3.
    • In 2023, Conners finished 61st (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Conners' Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Conners has an average finish of 39th.
    • Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Conners is averaging -2.437 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Conners has an average of 1.044 in his past five tournaments.
    Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Conners put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 last season, which ranked 11th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranked 92nd, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Conners ranked 21st on TOUR with a mark of 0.534.
    • On the greens, Conners registered a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 128th on TOUR, while he ranked 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.42. He broke par 23.58% of the time (38th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance92300.6293.9
    Greens in Regulation %1970.22%80.41%
    Putts Per Round15729.4230.8
    Par Breakers3823.58%24.85%
    Bogey Avoidance11414.28%10.53%

    Conners' Best Finishes

    • Conners, who played 27 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times (81.5%).
    • Last season Conners' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot -15 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Conners collected 1103 points last season, ranking 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he posted a 4.686 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 9.539. In that event, he finished first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.706. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2023, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.285). That ranked 10th in the field.
    • Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.029) at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5862.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5341.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.066-0.807
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.136-2.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.9181.044

    Conners' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6171-72-75-69+35
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-66-75-72-346
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open164-72-69-68-15500
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC73-79+8--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-68-67-72-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship870-69-66-70-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship1267-68-70-75E68
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2067-69-70-74-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship967-65-65-66-1773
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1972-65-71-66-642
    July 20-22The Open Championship5273-71-68-76+48
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-72-65-65-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
