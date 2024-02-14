Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Collin Morikawa enters play February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 14th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California his last time in competition.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last four trips to The Genesis Invitational, Morikawa has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 19th.
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he finished sixth after posting a score of -11.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 314.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (23rd).
Morikawa's Recent Performances
- Morikawa has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -15.
- Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has an average of -1.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 2.589 Strokes Gained: Total.
Morikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Morikawa put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.487 last season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranked 134th, while his 68% driving accuracy average ranked seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Morikawa had a 1.012 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 70.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa registered a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a putts-per-round average of 29.01, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 27.16% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.2
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|70.99%
|58.50%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.01
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|5
|27.16%
|33.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|14.47%
|8.82%
Morikawa's Best Finishes
- Morikawa, who played 25 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times (76%).
- Last season Morikawa's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he won the title with a score of -14.
- Morikawa collected 1246 points last season, placing 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking fifth in the field at 3.882.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.283.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.687 (he finished sixth in that event).
- At the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January 2023, Morikawa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.652, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.487
|0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.012
|1.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.047
|1.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.109
|-1.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.438
|2.589
Morikawa's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|100
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|65-73-72-71
|-7
|61
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|72-68-66-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|71-70-74-69
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|73-67-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-73-68
|-4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-63
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-67-67-64
|-40
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
