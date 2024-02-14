Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Morikawa has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -15.

Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Morikawa has an average of -1.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.