Cam Davis Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.629.

Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.923.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.519.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.400, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.