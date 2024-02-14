PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Cam Davis Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Cam Davis enters play February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 20th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Davis at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Davis has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of -1.
    • Davis missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2023.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Davis' Recent Performances

    • Davis has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Davis has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Cam Davis has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis is averaging 1.929 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis is averaging -0.780 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Davis .

    Davis' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Davis' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.514 last season ranked 17th on TOUR, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranked 150th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Davis had a 0.160 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 67.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis' -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 123rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.97 putts-per-round average ranked 91st. He broke par 22.89% of the time (59th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance26311.0303.7
    Greens in Regulation %7967.77%59.88%
    Putts Per Round9128.9729.1
    Par Breakers5922.89%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance6513.55%7.41%

    Davis' Best Finishes

    • Last season Davis took part in 28 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 17 times (60.7%).
    • Last season Davis' best performance came when he shot -17 and finished third at the Fortinet Championship.
    • Davis placed 62nd in the FedExCup standings with 685 points last season.

    Davis' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.629.
    • Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.923.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.519.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.400, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.226) at the Fortinet Championship, which was held in September 2023. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    Davis' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.514-0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.160-0.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green460.191-1.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.1271.929
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.738-0.780

    Davis' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC77-71+6--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-70+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-76+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship669-70-67-74-889
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC80-66+2--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage770-67-66-68-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5971-70-73-72+25
    May 18-21PGA Championship471-70-71-65-3127
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-79+11--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3365-70-71-63-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-65-69-69-1648
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 27-303M Open1068-67-70-65-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship768-67-67-66-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship666-67-69-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship4073-66-72-72+364
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship368-68-65-70-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open767-67-67-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-70-69-70-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry5275-68-73-65-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3062-70-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-65-73-10--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-69-68-988

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.