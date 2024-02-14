Cam Davis Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Cam Davis enters play February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 20th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his most recent tournament.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Davis has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of -1.
- Davis missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2023.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).
Davis' Recent Performances
- Davis has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Davis has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Cam Davis has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Davis is averaging 1.929 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis is averaging -0.780 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Davis' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.514 last season ranked 17th on TOUR, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranked 150th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Davis had a 0.160 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 67.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis' -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 123rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.97 putts-per-round average ranked 91st. He broke par 22.89% of the time (59th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|311.0
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|67.77%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.97
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|59
|22.89%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|13.55%
|7.41%
Davis' Best Finishes
- Last season Davis took part in 28 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 17 times (60.7%).
- Last season Davis' best performance came when he shot -17 and finished third at the Fortinet Championship.
- Davis placed 62nd in the FedExCup standings with 685 points last season.
Davis' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.629.
- Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.923.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.519.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.400, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.226) at the Fortinet Championship, which was held in September 2023. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Davis' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.514
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.160
|-0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.191
|-1.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.127
|1.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.738
|-0.780
Davis' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-70-67-74
|-8
|89
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-66
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|70-67-66-68
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|71-70-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|65-70-71-63
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-65-69-69
|-16
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|64
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.