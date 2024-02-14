PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Byeong Hun An hits the links February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 66th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for An at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • An finished 55th (with a score of -1) in his lone appearance at The Genesis Invitational in recent years (in 2017).
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.520 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 314.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.00 putts per round (23rd).

    An's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, An has finished in the top five twice.
    • An has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -11.
    • Byeong Hun An has averaged 307.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • An has an average of -0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, An has an average of 1.675 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on An .

    An's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • An had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.447 last season, which ranked 27th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (315.6 yards) ranked eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, An ranked 98th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.048, while he ranked 170th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.13%.
    • On the greens, An's -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 144th last season, and his 28.03 putts-per-round average ranked fourth.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance8315.6307.1
    Greens in Regulation %17064.13%73.98%
    Putts Per Round428.0329.1
    Par Breakers6322.80%28.36%
    Bogey Avoidance2612.59%12.87%

    An's Best Finishes

    • An took part in 30 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 76.7%.
    • Last season An's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot -27 and finished second in that event.
    • An ranked 37th in the FedExCup standings with 1041 points last season.

    An's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.197 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 5.575 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he put up a 5.616 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.899, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.561) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    An's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4472.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.048-0.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.3960.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.194-0.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6981.675

    An's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2170-65-67-73-539
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3571-70-70-73-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4568-71-73-74+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open670-71-68-69-1092
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-69-73-64-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1467-67-68-65-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-66-72-74-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5167-70-71-68-87
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open361-70-69-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2373-70-69-72E36
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship263-67-65-67-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3767-68-68-72-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship4370-67-72-76+552
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

