Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Byeong Hun An hits the links February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 66th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona his last time in competition.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- An finished 55th (with a score of -1) in his lone appearance at The Genesis Invitational in recent years (in 2017).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.520 SG: Putting (12th).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 314.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.00 putts per round (23rd).
An's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, An has finished in the top five twice.
- An has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -11.
- Byeong Hun An has averaged 307.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- An has an average of -0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, An has an average of 1.675 in his past five tournaments.
An's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- An had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.447 last season, which ranked 27th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (315.6 yards) ranked eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, An ranked 98th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.048, while he ranked 170th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.13%.
- On the greens, An's -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 144th last season, and his 28.03 putts-per-round average ranked fourth.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|315.6
|307.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|64.13%
|73.98%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|28.03
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|63
|22.80%
|28.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|12.59%
|12.87%
An's Best Finishes
- An took part in 30 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 76.7%.
- Last season An's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot -27 and finished second in that event.
- An ranked 37th in the FedExCup standings with 1041 points last season.
An's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.197 (he finished 14th in that event).
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 5.575 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he put up a 5.616 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.899, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.561) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
An's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.447
|2.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.048
|-0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.396
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.194
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.698
|1.675
An's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|70-65-67-73
|-5
|39
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-70-70-73
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|68-71-73-74
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|70-71-68-69
|-10
|92
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-69-73-64
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-66-72-74
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|67-70-71-68
|-8
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|61-70-69-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|36
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
