Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.197 (he finished 14th in that event).

An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 5.575 mark ranked fourth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he put up a 5.616 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.899, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 12th in that event.