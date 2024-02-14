PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Brian Harman Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

    Brian Harman will appear February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California. In his last tournament he placed 60th in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting -3 at TPC Scottsdale.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last four trips to The Genesis Invitational, Harman has an average score of +1, with an average finish of 45th.
    • In 2023, Harman failed to make the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 314.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Harman's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Harman has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five events, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Brian Harman has averaged 286.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman is averaging 2.627 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harman has an average of 2.230 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Harman .

    Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.254 last season, which ranked 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranked 156th, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranked 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Harman had a 0.008 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman's 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 27th last season, and his 28.43 putts-per-round average ranked 31st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance156293.6286.9
    Greens in Regulation %8467.62%55.26%
    Putts Per Round3128.4328.4
    Par Breakers4423.30%26.02%
    Bogey Avoidance311.23%10.53%

    Harman's Best Finishes

    • Harman, who took part in 29 tournaments last season, secured one win with five top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 21 times (72.4%).
    • Last season Harman's best performance came at The Open Championship, where he won the title with a score of -13.
    • Harman's 1827 points last season placed him sixth in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.484. In that tournament, he finished 44th.
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he delivered a 6.426 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman delivered his best mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking in the field at 3.515. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.976 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.730) at the Travelers Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.254-0.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1050.008-0.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1070.0180.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3992.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.6802.230

    Harman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-82+13--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4473-71-70-71-311
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage765-70-69-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-69-67-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4365-73-72-75+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship266-66-64-64-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-66-68-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1267-65-67-74-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship167-65-69-70-13600
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3171-68-67-68-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

