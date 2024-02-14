Brian Harman Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.484. In that tournament, he finished 44th.

Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he delivered a 6.426 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman delivered his best mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking in the field at 3.515. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.976 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.