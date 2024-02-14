Brian Harman Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Brian Harman will appear February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California. In his last tournament he placed 60th in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting -3 at TPC Scottsdale.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last four trips to The Genesis Invitational, Harman has an average score of +1, with an average finish of 45th.
- In 2023, Harman failed to make the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 314.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (23rd).
Harman's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Harman has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five events, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Brian Harman has averaged 286.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Harman is averaging 2.627 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harman has an average of 2.230 in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.254 last season, which ranked 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranked 156th, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranked 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Harman had a 0.008 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman's 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 27th last season, and his 28.43 putts-per-round average ranked 31st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|293.6
|286.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|67.62%
|55.26%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.43
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|44
|23.30%
|26.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|11.23%
|10.53%
Harman's Best Finishes
- Harman, who took part in 29 tournaments last season, secured one win with five top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 21 times (72.4%).
- Last season Harman's best performance came at The Open Championship, where he won the title with a score of -13.
- Harman's 1827 points last season placed him sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.484. In that tournament, he finished 44th.
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he delivered a 6.426 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman delivered his best mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking in the field at 3.515. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.976 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.730) at the Travelers Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.254
|-0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|0.008
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|0.018
|0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.399
|2.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.680
|2.230
Harman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-82
|+13
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|73-71-70-71
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|65-70-69-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-69-67-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|65-73-72-75
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|66-66-64-64
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-66-68
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|67-65-67-74
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|600
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.