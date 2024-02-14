Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Andrew Putnam hits the links February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Putnam's average finish has been 40th, and his average score -2, over his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- In 2023, Putnam failed to make the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).
Putnam's Recent Performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Putnam has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five appearances.
- Andrew Putnam has averaged 280.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam is averaging 2.852 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam is averaging 1.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Putnam put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.411 last season, which ranked 174th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (284.7 yards) ranked 183rd, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Putnam ranked 25th on TOUR with a mark of 0.476.
- On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 12th on TOUR, while he ranked 106th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05. He broke par 20.97% of the time (138th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|183
|284.7
|280.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|69.72%
|59.15%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.05
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|138
|20.97%
|26.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|11.71%
|6.54%
Putnam's Best Finishes
- Putnam participated in 31 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 24 times (77.4%).
- Last season Putnam put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot -22 and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
- Putnam's 918 points last season placed him 41st in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 1.218 mark ranked in the field.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.633.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 3.873 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Putnam recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.536, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.176) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Putnam's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.411
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.476
|-0.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.102
|-0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.513
|2.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.681
|1.209
Putnam's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|69-75-73-71
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|71-69-70-73
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|67-72-70-74
|-1
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-66-69-72
|-10
|33
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-70-70-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-71-73-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|10
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-72-73-71
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.