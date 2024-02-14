Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Putnam has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Putnam has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five appearances.

Andrew Putnam has averaged 280.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Putnam is averaging 2.852 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.