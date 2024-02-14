Alex Smalley Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking eighth in the field at 4.375.

Smalley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.364. In that tournament, he finished second.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley posted his best mark last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking 15th in the field at 2.773. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Smalley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.291, his best mark last season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 43rd in that tournament).