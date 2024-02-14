PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Alex Smalley Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley will play February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California. In his last tournament he finished 75th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting +1 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Smalley at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last two appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Smalley has an average finish of 72nd, and an average score of +2.
    • In 2023, Smalley failed to make the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 314.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Smalley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Smalley has an average finish of 47th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Smalley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -1.816 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -3.018 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Smalley .

    Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.254 last season (48th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranked 78th, while his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranked 108th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Smalley ranked 32nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.407.
    • On the greens, Smalley's -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 161st last season, while he averaged 29.32 putts per round (146th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance78303.0300.4
    Greens in Regulation %3569.35%51.48%
    Putts Per Round14629.3230.4
    Par Breakers12121.43%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.35%11.11%

    Smalley's Best Finishes

    • Last season Smalley took part in 33 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 69.7%.
    • Last season Smalley's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he shot -19 and finished second.
    • Smalley earned 864 points last season, which placed him 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking eighth in the field at 4.375.
    • Smalley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.364. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley posted his best mark last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking 15th in the field at 2.773. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Smalley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.291, his best mark last season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 43rd in that tournament).
    • Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.166) at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2540.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.407-0.687
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1060.022-1.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.299-1.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.385-3.018

    Smalley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC69-76+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC80-73+9--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6571-75-69-74+14
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2768-71-71-74E27
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-68+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1873-65-68-71-747
    May 18-21PGA Championship2373-72-70-68+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4070-71-68-72+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2573-70-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-62-64-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4772-66-69-71-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-70-62-67-19245
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6570-74-70-69+316
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-69-67-70-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6173-64-67-75-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.