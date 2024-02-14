Alex Smalley Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley will play February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California. In his last tournament he finished 75th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting +1 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last two appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Smalley has an average finish of 72nd, and an average score of +2.
- In 2023, Smalley failed to make the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 314.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (23rd).
Smalley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Smalley has an average finish of 47th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Smalley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -1.816 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -3.018 Strokes Gained: Total.
Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.254 last season (48th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranked 78th, while his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranked 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Smalley ranked 32nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.407.
- On the greens, Smalley's -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 161st last season, while he averaged 29.32 putts per round (146th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|78
|303.0
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.35%
|51.48%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.35%
|11.11%
Smalley's Best Finishes
- Last season Smalley took part in 33 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 69.7%.
- Last season Smalley's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he shot -19 and finished second.
- Smalley earned 864 points last season, which placed him 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking eighth in the field at 4.375.
- Smalley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.364. In that tournament, he finished second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley posted his best mark last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking 15th in the field at 2.773. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Smalley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.291, his best mark last season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 43rd in that tournament).
- Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.166) at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.254
|0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.407
|-0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|0.022
|-1.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.299
|-1.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.385
|-3.018
Smalley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|65
|71-75-69-74
|+1
|4
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|68-71-71-74
|E
|27
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|73-65-68-71
|-7
|47
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|73-72-70-68
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|70-71-68-72
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|73-70-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-62-64-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|72-66-69-71
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|245
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
