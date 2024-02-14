Adam Svensson Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Adam Svensson seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational. He took ninth at the par-71 The Riviera Country Club in 2023.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Svensson finished ninth (with a score of -9) in his lone appearance at The Genesis Invitational in recent years (in 2023).
- Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (23rd).
Svensson's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Svensson has an average finish of 37th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- Adam Svensson has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -0.676 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Svensson is averaging 0.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Svensson had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranked 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Svensson sported a 0.278 mark (50th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 59th on TOUR, while he ranked 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90. He broke par 22.50% of the time (78th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.2
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|67.94%
|74.44%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.90
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|78
|22.50%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.80%
|10.74%
Svensson's Best Finishes
- Svensson, who took part in 34 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 tournaments, he had a 79.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (27 cuts made).
- Last season Svensson's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -19 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Svensson's 1014 points last season placed him 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking third in the field at 4.492. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where his 5.278 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson posted his best effort last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 5.645. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 12.983, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.357) at The RSM Classic, which was held in November 2022. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.200
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.278
|1.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.062
|-0.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.217
|-0.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.758
|0.285
Svensson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|67-71-68-69
|-9
|78
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|49
|70-66-69-74
|-1
|8
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|72-73-69-72
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-67-75-71
|-7
|61
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-70-75
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-70-73-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|60
|71-70-77-74
|+12
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.