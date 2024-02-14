PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Adam Svensson Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Adam Svensson seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational. He took ninth at the par-71 The Riviera Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Svensson at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Svensson finished ninth (with a score of -9) in his lone appearance at The Genesis Invitational in recent years (in 2023).
    • Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Svensson's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Svensson has an average finish of 37th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Adam Svensson has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -0.676 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Svensson is averaging 0.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Svensson had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranked 134th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Svensson sported a 0.278 mark (50th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Svensson delivered a 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 59th on TOUR, while he ranked 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90. He broke par 22.50% of the time (78th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance134296.2293.6
    Greens in Regulation %7367.94%74.44%
    Putts Per Round7728.9030.2
    Par Breakers7822.50%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance3212.80%10.74%

    Svensson's Best Finishes

    • Svensson, who took part in 34 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he had a 79.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (27 cuts made).
    • Last season Svensson's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -19 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Svensson's 1014 points last season placed him 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking third in the field at 4.492. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where his 5.278 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson posted his best effort last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 5.645. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 12.983, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.357) at The RSM Classic, which was held in November 2022. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2000.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2781.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.062-0.946
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.217-0.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.7580.285

    Svensson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational967-71-68-69-978
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4970-66-69-74-18
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2472-73-69-72-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1368-67-75-71-761
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC75-80+11--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-67-70-70-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-70-75-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-70-73-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open6071-70-77-74+126
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-71-68-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.