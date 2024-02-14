Adam Svensson Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking third in the field at 4.492. In that tournament, he finished 18th.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where his 5.278 mark ranked fourth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson posted his best effort last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 5.645. In that tournament, he finished ninth.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 12.983, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.