Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Hadwin put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.036. In that tournament, he finished 13th.

Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.615.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.786.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.829, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.