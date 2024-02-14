Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Adam Hadwin looks for a higher finish in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational after he finished 66th shooting +6 in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Hadwin at The Genesis Invitational.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Hadwin has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of -1.
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he finished 66th after posting a score of +6.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
- Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.
Hadwin's Recent Performances
- Hadwin has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -18.
- Adam Hadwin has averaged 289.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hadwin is averaging -1.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 (103rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 295.7 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadwin ranked 64th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.210, while he ranked 85th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.61%.
- On the greens, Hadwin's 0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 21st on TOUR last season, and his 28.60 putts-per-round average ranked 50th. He broke par 21.97% of the time (93rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.7
|289.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|67.61%
|54.07%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.60
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|93
|21.97%
|30.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.44%
|10.37%
Hadwin's Best Finishes
- Hadwin teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times (69.2%).
- Last season Hadwin's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he shot -40 and finished second.
- Hadwin ranked 44th in the FedExCup standings with 908 points last season.
Hadwin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hadwin put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.036. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.615.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.786.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.829, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.011
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.210
|-1.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.065
|-0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.445
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.709
|-1.491
Hadwin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|66
|67-73-75-75
|+6
|4
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|71-70-69-71
|-7
|61
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-73-73-70
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-70-68
|-11
|58
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|59
|70-72-74-75
|+11
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-68-63-67
|-40
|245
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-66-69-69
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|48
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
