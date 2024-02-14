PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Adam Hadwin looks for a higher finish in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational after he finished 66th shooting +6 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Hadwin has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of -1.
    • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he finished 66th after posting a score of +6.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Hadwin's Recent Performances

    • Hadwin has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -18.
    • Adam Hadwin has averaged 289.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hadwin is averaging -1.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadwin .

    Hadwin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 (103rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 295.7 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadwin ranked 64th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.210, while he ranked 85th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.61%.
    • On the greens, Hadwin's 0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 21st on TOUR last season, and his 28.60 putts-per-round average ranked 50th. He broke par 21.97% of the time (93rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance140295.7289.9
    Greens in Regulation %8567.61%54.07%
    Putts Per Round5028.6029.1
    Par Breakers9321.97%30.00%
    Bogey Avoidance2112.44%10.37%

    Hadwin's Best Finishes

    • Hadwin teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times (69.2%).
    • Last season Hadwin's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he shot -40 and finished second.
    • Hadwin ranked 44th in the FedExCup standings with 908 points last season.

    Hadwin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hadwin put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.036. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.615.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.786.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.829, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.011-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.210-1.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.065-0.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4450.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.709-1.491

    Hadwin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6667-73-75-75+64
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-70+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1371-70-69-71-761
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-71+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3467-70-67-67-1318
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-73-73-70+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC69-79+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-70-68-1158
    June 15-18U.S. Open5970-72-74-75+116
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-68-63-67-40245
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-69-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-66-69-69-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship4472-70-72-72+648
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open267-68-63-67-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-70-64-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 18-21The American Express665-65-66-67-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.