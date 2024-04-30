Zecheng Dou Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

In his last five appearances, Dou has an average finish of 41st.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Dou has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Zecheng Dou has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Dou is averaging -0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting.