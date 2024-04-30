PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Zecheng Dou Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Last competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Zecheng Dou carded a 50th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson looking for a better finish.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last two trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Dou has an average score of -20, with an average finish of fifth.
    • Dou finished fifth (with a score of -20) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2023).
    • Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Dou's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023563-70-64-67-20
    5/17/2018MC69-70-3

    Dou's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Dou has an average finish of 41st.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Dou has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Zecheng Dou has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Dou is averaging -0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Dou is averaging -1.158 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dou's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance80302.6302.7
    Greens in Regulation %8667.58%47.22%
    Putts Per Round13629.2328.8
    Par Breakers6122.85%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance16915.75%14.29%

    Dou's Best Finishes

    • Dou last season took part in 32 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Dou had his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He shot -20 and finished fifth (three shots back of the winner).
    • Dou's 299 points last season placed him 127th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dou's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.127-0.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.142-1.739
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.0851.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.440-0.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.369-1.158

    Dou's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson563-70-64-67-20100
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-69-75-72+64
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-74+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5272-63-70-68-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-69-66-68-1648
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4470-70-72-67-96
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1267-66-68-72-15--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-68E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6569-67-72-69-7--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-70-71-66-1112
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5068-71-71-72-65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

