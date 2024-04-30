Zecheng Dou Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Last competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Zecheng Dou carded a 50th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson looking for a better finish.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last two trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Dou has an average score of -20, with an average finish of fifth.
- Dou finished fifth (with a score of -20) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2023).
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Dou's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|5
|63-70-64-67
|-20
|5/17/2018
|MC
|69-70
|-3
Dou's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Dou has an average finish of 41st.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Dou has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Zecheng Dou has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Dou is averaging -0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Dou is averaging -1.158 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dou's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|80
|302.6
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|67.58%
|47.22%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.23
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|61
|22.85%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|15.75%
|14.29%
Dou's Best Finishes
- Dou last season took part in 32 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Dou had his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He shot -20 and finished fifth (three shots back of the winner).
- Dou's 299 points last season placed him 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Dou's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.127
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.142
|-1.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.085
|1.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.440
|-0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.369
|-1.158
Dou's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5
|63-70-64-67
|-20
|100
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|72-63-70-68
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-69-66-68
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|70-70-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|12
|67-66-68-72
|-15
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|69-67-72-69
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-70-71-66
|-11
|12
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|68-71-71-72
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
