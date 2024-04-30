PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Troy Merritt Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Troy Merritt Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Troy Merritt enters play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a 67th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Merritt at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Merritt's average finish has been 38th, and his average score -11, over his last four appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • Merritt missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Merritt's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC74-74+6
    5/13/2021768-70-66-65-19
    5/9/20195365-74-68-69-8
    5/17/20185367-68-70-72-7

    Merritt's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Merritt has an average finish of 45th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Merritt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Troy Merritt has averaged 287.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Merritt has an average of -2.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Merritt is averaging -2.755 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Merritt.

    Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Merritt owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.186 (131st) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.7 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt has a -0.062 mark (102nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Merritt has registered a -0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 168th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159288.7287.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.11%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.29%

    Merritt's Best Finishes

    • Merritt, who has played 11 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut five times.
    • Merritt, who has 70 points, currently ranks 158th in the FedExCup standings.

    Merritt's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.639 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • Merritt produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 15th in the field at 3.941. In that tournament, he finished 47th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.867, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 24th in the field.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.186-0.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.0620.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.283-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.552-2.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.518-2.755

    Merritt's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC74-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-68-67-69-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1769-67-69-65-1448
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5870-63-70-75-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship774-67-69-65-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-65-71-68-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6468-71-71-72-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6766-74-71-77E2

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

