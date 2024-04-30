Troy Merritt Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Troy Merritt enters play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a 67th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM his last time in competition.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Merritt's average finish has been 38th, and his average score -11, over his last four appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Merritt missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Merritt's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|5/13/2021
|7
|68-70-66-65
|-19
|5/9/2019
|53
|65-74-68-69
|-8
|5/17/2018
|53
|67-68-70-72
|-7
Merritt's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Merritt has an average finish of 45th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Merritt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Troy Merritt has averaged 287.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Merritt has an average of -2.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt is averaging -2.755 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Merritt owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.186 (131st) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.7 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt has a -0.062 mark (102nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Merritt has registered a -0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 168th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|288.7
|287.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.29%
Merritt's Best Finishes
- Merritt, who has played 11 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut five times.
- Merritt, who has 70 points, currently ranks 158th in the FedExCup standings.
Merritt's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.639 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- Merritt produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 15th in the field at 3.941. In that tournament, he finished 47th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.867, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 24th in the field.
Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.186
|-0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.062
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.283
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.552
|-2.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.518
|-2.755
Merritt's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-68-67-69
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|66-74-71-77
|E
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
