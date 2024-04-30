Trace Crowe Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Trace Crowe hits the links May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch after an 11th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was his last competition.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Crowe is playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in the past five years.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Crowe's Recent Performances
- Crowe has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Over his last five appearances, Crowe has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He posted a final score of -14 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Trace Crowe has averaged 302.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has an average of -1.482 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe is averaging -3.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Crowe's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.191 ranks 68th on TOUR this season, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe sports a -0.836 average that ranks 179th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Crowe's 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|298.6
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.59%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.68%
Crowe's Best Finishes
- Crowe has participated in eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times.
- Crowe, who has 70 points, currently ranks 158th in the FedExCup standings.
Crowe's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Crowe put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field at 1.300.
- Crowe produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 25th in the field with a mark of 1.731.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.555. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.301). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Crowe delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.
Crowe's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.191
|0.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-0.836
|-2.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.404
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.344
|-1.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.704
|-3.139
Crowe's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|69-68-67-70
|-14
|35
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
