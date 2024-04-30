PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Tom Hoge looks to improve upon his 43rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch May 2-5.

    Latest odds for Hoge at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last five appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Hoge has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of -9.
    • In 2023, Hoge finished 43rd (with a score of -12) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Hoge's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20234367-69-69-67-12
    5/12/20221768-68-67-67-18
    5/13/2021MC68-75-1
    5/9/20196764-75-70-70-5

    Hoge's Recent Performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 1.915 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hoge is averaging 3.740 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hoge has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.212, which ranks 136th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.6 yards) ranks 141st, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge sports a 1.035 average that ranks second on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 30th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance141291.6296.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.44%
    Putts Per Round127.8
    Par Breakers1%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.50%

    Hoge's Best Finishes

    • Hoge has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he had a 91.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • With 895 points, Hoge currently sits 19th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.062. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge delivered his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking sixth in the field at 3.315. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.257), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.212-1.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.0353.993
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.312-0.994
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.4071.915
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9193.740

    Hoge's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4367-69-69-67-1211
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-70-72-74+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5266-74-69-74+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6574-69-77-85+175
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6068-67-68-72-55
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC79-67+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1969-66-66-73-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

