Tom Hoge Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Tom Hoge, the No. 1 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 43rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch May 2-5.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last five appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Hoge has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of -9.
- In 2023, Hoge finished 43rd (with a score of -12) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Hoge's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|43
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|5/12/2022
|17
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|5/13/2021
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|5/9/2019
|67
|64-75-70-70
|-5
Hoge's Recent Performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 1.915 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hoge is averaging 3.740 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoge has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.212, which ranks 136th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.6 yards) ranks 141st, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge sports a 1.035 average that ranks second on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 30th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|141
|291.6
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.50%
Hoge's Best Finishes
- Hoge has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 91.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- With 895 points, Hoge currently sits 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.062. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge delivered his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking sixth in the field at 3.315. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.257), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.212
|-1.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.035
|3.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.312
|-0.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.407
|1.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.919
|3.740
Hoge's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-70-72-74
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|66-74-69-74
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|65
|74-69-77-85
|+17
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|5
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|79-67
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
