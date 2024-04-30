Tom Hoge Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.062. He finished 28th in that tournament.

Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge delivered his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking sixth in the field at 3.315. In that tournament, he finished 18th.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.257), which ranked No. 1 in the field.