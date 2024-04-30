PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Apr 30, 2024

Thorbjørn Olesen Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Thorbjørn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen enters play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a 58th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in Augusta, GA his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Olesen at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Olesen has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once in recent years (in 2019), posting a score of E and missing the cut.
    • When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Olesen's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/9/2019MC72-70E

    Olesen's Recent Performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Olesen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of +5 in his last five events.
    • Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 294.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen is averaging -0.984 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen is averaging -1.556 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Olesen's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Olesen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.515 (167th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.8 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Olesen ranks 67th on TOUR with a mark of 0.157.
    • On the greens, Olesen's -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 131st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance116294.8294.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%54.37%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance1%22.62%

    Olesen's Best Finishes

    • Olesen has played six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Currently, Olesen ranks 161st in the FedExCup standings with 69 points.

    Olesen's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.228 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.725.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Olesen put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 5.508. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Olesen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.211, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Olesen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.515-0.876
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.157-0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2940.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.266-0.984
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.331-1.556

    Olesen's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-77+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2567-68-68-72-5--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4666-70-71-71-610
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-75+9--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-69-71-71-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5871-79-77-75+149

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

