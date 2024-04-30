Thorbjørn Olesen Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.228 (he missed the cut in that event).

Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.725.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Olesen put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 5.508. In that tournament, he finished 14th.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Olesen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.211, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.