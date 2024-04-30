Thorbjørn Olesen Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Thorbjørn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen enters play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a 58th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in Augusta, GA his last time in competition.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Olesen has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once in recent years (in 2019), posting a score of E and missing the cut.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Olesen's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/9/2019
|MC
|72-70
|E
Olesen's Recent Performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Olesen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of +5 in his last five events.
- Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 294.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen is averaging -0.984 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen is averaging -1.556 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Olesen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.515 (167th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.8 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Olesen ranks 67th on TOUR with a mark of 0.157.
- On the greens, Olesen's -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 131st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|116
|294.8
|294.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|54.37%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|22.62%
Olesen's Best Finishes
- Olesen has played six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Currently, Olesen ranks 161st in the FedExCup standings with 69 points.
Olesen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.228 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.725.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Olesen put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 5.508. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Olesen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.211, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Olesen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 14th in the field.
Olesen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.515
|-0.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.157
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.294
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.266
|-0.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.331
|-1.556
Olesen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|66-70-71-71
|-6
|10
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|58
|71-79-77-75
|+14
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
