Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits from the ninth tee prior to The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links May 2-5, Taylor Montgomery will aim to build upon his last performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. In 2023, he shot -11 and placed 50th at TPC Craig Ranch.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Montgomery has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once of late, in 2023. He finished 50th, posting a score of -11.
    • When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Montgomery's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20235071-66-66-70-11

    Montgomery's Recent Performances

    • Montgomery has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Montgomery has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor Montgomery has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery has an average of 3.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Montgomery has an average of -0.533 in his past five tournaments.
    Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Montgomery's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.610 ranks 172nd on TOUR this season, and his 49% driving accuracy average ranks 182nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery ranks 141st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.290, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Montgomery's 0.986 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him first on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125293.7300.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.55%
    Putts Per Round127.2
    Par Breakers1%19.23%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.39%

    Montgomery's Best Finishes

    • Montgomery, who has played 11 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • As of now, Montgomery has compiled 313 points, which ranks him 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Montgomery's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.499.
    • Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.116.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.491 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.599, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
    • Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.610-1.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.290-2.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.1860.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.9863.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.273-0.533

    Montgomery's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5071-66-66-70-116
    May 18-21PGA Championship6575-70-76-71+124
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4171-73-76-72+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-72+5--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-73-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3774-66-68-67-566
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-69-66-68-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-74-67-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-66-69-68-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic869-65-67-63-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1364-68-69-67-1255
    January 18-21The American Express6168-69-65-73-135
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1368-70-70-72-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-71-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-68-67-73-717
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6071-69-73-68-35
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1168-70-68-70-12160
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D81+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

