Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits from the ninth tee prior to The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
When he hits the links May 2-5, Taylor Montgomery will aim to build upon his last performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. In 2023, he shot -11 and placed 50th at TPC Craig Ranch.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Montgomery has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once of late, in 2023. He finished 50th, posting a score of -11.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Montgomery's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|50
|71-66-66-70
|-11
Montgomery's Recent Performances
- Montgomery has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Montgomery has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
- Taylor Montgomery has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has an average of 3.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Montgomery has an average of -0.533 in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Montgomery's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.610 ranks 172nd on TOUR this season, and his 49% driving accuracy average ranks 182nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery ranks 141st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.290, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Montgomery's 0.986 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him first on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|293.7
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.55%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.39%
Montgomery's Best Finishes
- Montgomery, who has played 11 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- As of now, Montgomery has compiled 313 points, which ranks him 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.499.
- Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.116.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.491 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.599, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
- Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.610
|-1.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.290
|-2.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.186
|0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.986
|3.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.273
|-0.533
Montgomery's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|75-70-76-71
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|71-73-76-72
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|74-66-68-67
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-74-67-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-66-69-68
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|69-65-67-63
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|64-68-69-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-71-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|71-69-73-68
|-3
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|81
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
