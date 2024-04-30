Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.499.

Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.116.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.491 mark ranked 11th in the field.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.599, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.