1H AGO

Sungjae Im Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links May 2-5, Sungjae Im will try to build upon his last performance in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. In 2019, he shot E and placed 83rd at Trinity Forest Golf Club.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Im has entered THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once recently (in 2019), posting a score of E and finishing 83rd.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Im's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/9/20198371-69-73E

    Im's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Im has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Im has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
    • Sungjae Im has averaged 293.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has an average of -1.830 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im is averaging 0.740 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Im has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.348, which ranks 34th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.6 yards) ranks 141st, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im has a -0.238 average that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im's -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 121st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance141291.6293.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.07%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.85%

    Im's Best Finishes

    • While Im has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Currently, Im sits 45th in the FedExCup standings with 584 points.

    Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
    • Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.013.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.314 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Im delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.400, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry in January 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Im's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3482.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.2380.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.0980.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.179-1.830
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.0290.740

    Im's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship869-66-68-72-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC80-73+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-76-67-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2965-67-67-69-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2468-70-66-70-1434
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

