Sungjae Im Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367 (he finished 31st in that tournament).

Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.013.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.314 mark ranked seventh in the field.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Im delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.400, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.