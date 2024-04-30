Sungjae Im Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
When he hits the links May 2-5, Sungjae Im will try to build upon his last performance in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. In 2019, he shot E and placed 83rd at Trinity Forest Golf Club.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Im has entered THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once recently (in 2019), posting a score of E and finishing 83rd.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Im's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/9/2019
|83
|71-69-73
|E
Im's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Im has finished in the top 20 twice.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Im has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
- Sungjae Im has averaged 293.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Im has an average of -1.830 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im is averaging 0.740 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Im has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.348, which ranks 34th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.6 yards) ranks 141st, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im has a -0.238 average that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im's -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 121st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|141
|291.6
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.07%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.85%
Im's Best Finishes
- While Im has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Currently, Im sits 45th in the FedExCup standings with 584 points.
Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
- Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.013.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.314 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Im delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.400, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry in January 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Im's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.348
|2.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.238
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.098
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.179
|-1.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.029
|0.740
Im's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-76-67-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|34
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
