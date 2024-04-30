Sung Kang Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
After he finished 14th in this tournament in 2023, Sung Kang has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX May 2-5.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Kang has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 25th, and an average score of -13.
- Kang last played at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of -17.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Kang's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|14
|66-68-66-67
|-17
|5/12/2022
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|5/13/2021
|47
|67-69-72-69
|-11
|5/9/2019
|1
|65-61-68-67
|-23
|5/17/2018
|42
|68-68-67-73
|-8
Kang's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Kang has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- Sung Kang has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kang is averaging -1.390 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kang has an average of -4.205 in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|289.0
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|67.23%
|73.89%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|15.87%
|13.89%
Kang's Best Finishes
- Kang took part in 18 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 38.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Last season Kang had his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he finished 14th with a score of -17 (six shots back of the winner).
- Kang ranked 199th in the FedExCup standings with 98 points last season.
Kang's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|189
|-0.610
|-1.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.013
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.183
|-1.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.097
|-1.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-0.876
|-4.205
Kang's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|66-68-66-67
|-17
|53
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|73-68-71-75
|-1
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|67
|70-70-76-70
|-2
|2
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|65
|66-72-73-76
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
