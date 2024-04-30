PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sung Kang Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he finished 14th in this tournament in 2023, Sung Kang has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX May 2-5.

    Latest odds for Kang at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Kang has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 25th, and an average score of -13.
    • Kang last played at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of -17.
    • With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Kang's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20231466-68-66-67-17
    5/12/2022MC71-74+1
    5/13/20214767-69-72-69-11
    5/9/2019165-61-68-67-23
    5/17/20184268-68-67-73-8

    Kang's Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Kang has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • Sung Kang has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kang is averaging -1.390 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kang has an average of -4.205 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kang .

    Kang's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance176289.0300.5
    Greens in Regulation %9567.23%73.89%
    Putts Per Round11929.1430.3
    Par Breakers12121.43%20.56%
    Bogey Avoidance17315.87%13.89%

    Kang's Best Finishes

    • Kang took part in 18 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 38.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Last season Kang had his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he finished 14th with a score of -17 (six shots back of the winner).
    • Kang ranked 199th in the FedExCup standings with 98 points last season.

    Kang's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee189-0.610-1.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1040.013-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.183-1.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.097-1.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-0.876-4.205

    Kang's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1466-68-66-67-1753
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5773-68-71-75-15
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6770-70-76-70-22
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6566-72-73-76-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.